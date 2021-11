Here's the crux of it with Paul Pogba. Just because he played like a drain against Leicester doesn't mean he's wrong about Manchester United. When United go down, Pogba tends to go down, too. It's not the best look from a player who was supposed to be a catalyst for improvement, a problem solver in the heart of midfield. Yet he's different for France. He was different for Juventus. Maybe he had better direction.

