LaMelo Ball had one heck of a season opener for the Charlotte Hornets on Wednesday night, leading his team to a tough 123-122 win at home. LaMelo finished with a team-high 31 points built on 7-of-9 3-pointers and added nine rebounds, seven assists, and two steals. The crafty playmaker has been anointed as the savior of the Hornets, who have languished at the bottom half of the NBA in recent years.

NBA ・ 11 DAYS AGO