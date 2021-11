STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — Get ready to make your next Halloween party even spookier with these adorable charcuterie tips from Amanda Cruz of the Gourmet Girl. “Less is more. Look for simple touches that you can add whether it’s with the food or the way you’re serving the food,” says Cruz. Amanda has some clever ways to add some nice festive touches to her display. “I used some fun cookie cutters to add some candy corn or blueberries — really anything that will fit inside of them,” says Cruz. Amanda recommends building your creations with some fun decorations like toy spiders, or decorative skeleton hands, and even fun towels to lay underneath.

