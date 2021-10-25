CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broussard Community Fair November 20 and 21

By Tanya Ardoin
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s almost time to have fun at an old-fashioned fair. The Broussard Community Fair is coming up Saturday and Sunday, November 20th...

bungalower

Maker Faire returns to Fairgrounds in November

Maker Faire Orlando (Website) will bring its annual celebration of do-it-yourself science, art, robots, and tech to the Central Florida Fairgrounds on November 13 and 14. The 9th annual festival will showcase local makers ranging from tech enthusiasts to garage scientists to crafters with 300 exhibits, power racing, combat robots, and more, featured in three air-conditioned exhibit halls and outdoor green spaces with hands-on activities, workshops, and competitions that are open to the public.
ORLANDO, FL
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

State Fair Food Vendors Donate to Fair Park Community

More than 2.2 million people attended this year's State Fair of Texas and as construction crews broke down displays on the fairgrounds, fair food vendors lined up to donate their excess products. "This is my happiest day at the State Fair of Texas," said Christi Erpillo with Fernie's Funnel Cakes.
WWAY NewsChannel 3

‘Christmas with the Embers’ lands at Southeastern Community College in November

WHITEVILLE, NC (WWAY) — The famed Embers bring their special blend of Beach Music to the holidays at ‘Christmas with the Embers’ at Southeastern Community College. Celebrate the Season at SCC with The Embers, featuring Craig Woolard. Southeastern Community College Richard F. Burkhard Performing Arts series announces the first show...
WHITEVILLE, NC
Killeen Daily Herald

Community Clinic to hold Wellness Fair Saturday

Temple’s Altrusa Club plans to help out at the Temple Community Clinic’s Health, Education and Wellness Fair Saturday as part of its Make a Difference Day. The group will help assemble bags for children attending the event and help hand them out along with health literacy material. Members will also go to the 411 house in Temple to help them create a room for children to do their homework in.
TEMPLE, TX
hngnews.com

Hilton Garden Inn to host November 3 Job Fair

The Sun Prairie Chamber of Commerce is spearheading a dedicated Job Fair on Wednesday, Nov. 3 from 1–6 p.m. at the Hilton Garden Inn, 1220 S. Grand Ave. The chamber has partnered with a series of local, regional, and statewide resources which are working to place 3,000 employees as of Oct. 29. The goal is to get those seeking employment aware of your employment opportunities and motivated to attend.
SUN PRAIRIE, WI
hellowoodlands.com

Society of Samaritans to host CAREfest Community Resource Event November 6

MAGNOLIA, TX – Society of Samaritans will host a FREE COMMUNITY EVENT on Saturday, November 6, from 10:00 am – 1:00 pm at the campus of West Montgomery County Community Center at 31355 Friendship Drive in Magnolia. The campus-wide free event with 30 booths and activities provides comprehensive resources for...
MAGNOLIA, TX
Tulsa World

Community Calendar October 27 - November 2

Skiatook football vs. Miami—Senior Night at 7 p.m. The Boy in the Bubble Benefit 7-10 p.m. Rooster Pen RC is hosting a benefit at Jack of Clubs, 11907 N. 113th E. Ave., Collinsville for Robert. Robert was born with a rare immune disease called SCIDS, known as the boy in the bubble. At 25, Robert now has small cell carcinoma. He received treatment at Duke University, and the family had to keep a home there and their home in Skiatook. Fortunately, they are back home while Robert continues chemo. Between the normal household bills and medical bills, this family needs all the help they can get! There will be a taco bar, karaoke contest, costume contest, silent auction, raffle and 50/50 tickets!
SKIATOOK, OK
Festival
Society
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Hampton Community Library has full schedule in November

Hampton Community Library’s new fall hours are Mondays, Fridays, Saturdays, 9:30 a.m.-2 p.m.; Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays, 9:30 a.m.-7:30 p.m. The library is closed Sundays. Online programs. Get inspired to learn a language, flex your brain and investigate the natural world with our new media kits. Follow our blog posts each...
POLITICS
donaldsonvillechief.com

Letter to the Editor: Church thanks community for supporting health fair

Second Mount Olive Baptist Church thanks everyone for participating in its Health and Wellness Breast Cancer Awareness Fair on Oct. 16. It was a valuable health education event for our community. The church appreciates the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office and Donaldsonville Mayor Leroy Sullivan for offering their services and time...
DONALDSONVILLE, LA
osidenews.com

Woman’s Club of Oceanside Holiday Craft Fair November 13

Have a jolly good time shopping. There will be crafts, bake sale, food, music and lots of fun. Proceeds go towards school scholarships. Admission is to the Craft Fair is free. To rent a table call (760)405-7472. $25 for a large table and $15 for a small table. For more...
OCEANSIDE, CA
wwnytv.com

Jefferson Community College Women’s Organization to hold craft fair

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Jefferson Community College Women’s Organization will be holding its annual craft fair this weekend. Melody Brenon appeared on 7 News at Noon on Thursday to talk about the event. Watch her interview above. The craft fair is Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m....
WATERTOWN, NY
Redlands Daily Facts

Hundreds attend Coptober Community Fair in Redlands

Hundreds of children and adults attended the Redlands Police Department’s first-ever Coptober Community Fair, held Oct. 2 in the parking lot of Redlands Ranch Market. At the event, police officers grilled 400 hot dogs and served 300 pieces of pizza and a variety of cold drinks, according to a news release. Other vendors served free coffee and cookies and gave out food coupons.
REDLANDS, CA
Franklin County Times

Russellville Middle holds parent night, community job fair

Russellville Middle School held a parent night and community job fair Oct. 5. Attendees received access to free resources and giveaways and also had the opportunity to discuss available work positions with local employers. “Russellville Middle School’s Parent Night and the Chamber’s Community Job Fair made for the perfect partnership,”...
RUSSELLVILLE, AL
kscbnews.net

12th Annual Community Health Fair Draws Large Crowd

LIBERAL, KS – On behalf of the Southwest Medical Center team, we would like to thank everyone involved in our annual Health Fair, which was held Saturday, Oct. 2 at the Seward County Activity Center. The event was once again a huge success, attracting a large number of community residents...
LIBERAL, KS
Indiana Daily Student

Hoosier Hills Food Bank book fair raises funds for community

The Hoosier Hills Food Bank organized a six-day book fair event at the Monroe County Fairgrounds with funds being donated to the food bank benefiting the community. The book fair takes place in two buildings at the fairgrounds, beginning Oct. 14 and ending Oct. 19. Numerous items are for sale such as books, movies, music and games, which came from donations throughout the year.
INDIANA STATE
northerniowan.com

Panther Portrait: Business & Community Fair

On Wednesday, Oct. 20, University Relations hosted the first ever Business & Community Fair. Many students and faculty went to Lawther Field where about 75 businesses were located. They enjoyed music from 98.5, inflatables, ziplining, boutiques and axe throwing. Many businesses included McDonalds, NinjaU, Chad’s Pizza and many more businesses...
VISUAL ART
theresandiego.com

Encinitas Holiday Street Fair Is Coming Back This November

Take advantage of free family fun, entertainment, plus a whole lot more. Encinitas Holiday Street Fair is coming back this November!. Enjoy over 450 unique food, arts and crafts vendors plus four entertainment stages, children’s rides, Bike Valets, the kid/dog-friendly beer garden! Take advantage of free family fun, entertainment, a National Award Winning MainStreet and a traditional So-Cal beach town. Come shop for the holidays and support local artists and makers.
ENCINITAS, CA
eastcountymagazine.org

Grossmont Cuyamaca Community College District career fair

GROSSMONT COLLEGE CAREER EXPO’S VIRTUAL PLATFORM IS NEXT BEST THING TO BEING THERE: INTERACT WITH EMPLOYERS OCT. 27. Source: Grossmont-Cuyamaca Community College District. October 19, 2021 (El Cajon) – Grossmont College’s 43rd annual Career Expo will be virtual again this year to avoid the crush of attendees the popular event typically draws, but organizers are making the online environment as interactive as they can.
EL CAJON, CA
lakecountybloom.com

LWCWCC Crafters’ Fair and Bake Sale Scheduled for November 6

The Ladies of the Lake County Women’s Civic Club are breaking out their oven mitts, rolling pins and cookie cutters in preparation for their annual Crafter’s Fair and Bake Sale coming up this Saturday, Nov. 6 at Kelseyville Presbyterian Church from 9AM to 3PM. Twenty-three potters, knitters, woodworkers, jewelry makers, painters, and various others will bring their finest for your shopping pleasure.
LIFESTYLE

