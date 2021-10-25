Navajo Nation: No COVID-19 deaths for 18th time in 26 days
NewsTimes
6 days ago
WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. (AP) — The Navajo Nation on Monday reported 37 more COVID-19 cases, but no coronavirus-related deaths for the 18th time in the past 26 days. The latest numbers pushed the tribe’s totals to 36,161 confirmed COVID-19...
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — State health officials in West Virginia reported 661 new positive COVID-19 cases on Sunday. Despite the new additions, the state’s active case total dropped by 178 to 7,364 on the day, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. Hospitalizations from the...
PHOENIX (AP) — Health officials in Arizona on Sunday reported 2,840 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases and one more death. The latest numbers released by the state Department of Health Services pushed the totals to 1,168,900 cases since the pandemic began with 21,154 known deaths. The department’s coronavirus dashboard showed that...
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — For the first time since July, which was the height of the Delta variant in Alabama, Alabama has less the 500 people fighting COVID-19 in its hospital. According to Dr. Williamson with the Alabama Hospital Association, it’s a great sign that COVID hospitalizations aren’t as high as they were at the […]
A senate bill passed in the last Arizona Legislative session and signed into law on March 26 declares August 14 as National Navajo Code Talkers Day, to commemorate their service to the country. The bill, SB1802, is sponsored by Sen. Jamescita Peshlakai, and supported by several members of the Gila...
– The County of San Luis Obispo Public Health Department today announced that four community members, who ranged in age from their 70s to 90s, have died from COVID-19. This brings the total number of community members who have died from COVID-19 to 343. “We offer our sincerest condolences to the family and friends of these four community members whose lives were so sadly cut short by COVID-19,” said County Health Officer Dr. Penny Borenstein.
The good news is, cases nationwide are going down. "In fact, 40 states are contributing to this case decrease over the past week," said virus expert Dr. Michael Osterholm. "It's been remarkable, in many of the states, even in the Midwest, like Minnesota, Wisconsin, the Dakotas, are starting to see case numbers drop." However, there are states "where the number of cases are still double the national average. And if you take one—Alaska tops the list. If they were, in fact, a country they'd be in the top 10 countries in the world with the highest cadence rates." So which are the states that are most in danger right now? Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
San Luis Obispo County reported four new COVID-19 deaths on Friday, and an increase in new cases from a daily average of 42 on Tuesday to 46 on Friday. Those who recently succumbed to the virus range in age from their 70s to their 90s. The number of SLO County residents in hospitals receiving treatment for the virus increased 31% during the past three days, with 21 currently hospitalized, four in intensive care.
Nov 1 (Reuters) - U.S. states with the highest adult vaccination rates against COVID-19 are planning a big push to get children inoculated compared to states where hesitancy remains strong, potentially widening the gaps in protection nationwide, public health officials and experts said. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on...
Florida's surgeon general appeared on a Tucker Carlson segment Wednesday night to discuss why the state doesn't have a mask mandate for schoolchildren as Covid-19 cases see a steep decline despite Gov Ron DeSantis continuing to refuse stricter lockdowns and regulations. Dr Joseph Ladapo told the Fox News host that...
A weekly report on breakthrough COVID-19 cases in Clark County shows 13 deaths of fully vaccinated people have been reported in the past week. The county has now reported a total of 183 deaths in breakthrough cases.
Ohio reported 363 COVID-19 deaths Friday, the most recorded in state in the last three weeks, according to the Ohio Department of Health. The previous 21-day high was 339 deaths reported last Friday. Ohio updates death data twice a week and numbers can fluctuate due to other states irregularly reporting...
WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. – On Monday, Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez and Vice President Myron Lizer presented the State of the Navajo Nation Address, on the opening day of the 24th Navajo Nation Council’s Fall Council Session. The address was conducted virtually from the Office of the President and Vice President in Window Rock, Ariz., due to COVID-19 restrictions that limit in-person attendance.
Long term care facilities being affected by worker shortage. Long-term facilities are just another industry being hit by the worker shortage. Twin Falls could see more buildings pop up downtown. Updated: 23 hours ago. The Galena Opportunity Fund and the Twin Falls Urban Renewal Agency of have reached an exclusive...
More than 140 fully vaccinated individuals in Oregon have died of COVID-19 despite receiving the vaccine developed by Pfizer-BioNTech, according to state data. At least 143 Oregon residents who have received two doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine have died of the virus as of Oct. 14. The state has also recorded 15,057 breakthrough infections and 562 breakthrough hospitalizations among Pfizer recipients since the beginning of the pandemic, according to the latest data.
They include Cameron, Chinle, Ganado, Tuba City and Kayenta. The Navajo Department of Health issued a health advisory Monday urging residents, especially older and vulnerable people, to wear masks, avoid gatherings and take other precautions. It was based on infections during the first two weeks of October. The tribe Monday...
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Ohio saw its highest levels ever of covid-19 deaths among those under the age of 50 in September. “The number one age group getting infected with COVID right now is in the age range between 30-39 years old followed closely by those between 40-49 years old,” said Dr. Jeffrey Weinstein with […]
Comments / 0