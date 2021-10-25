CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food & Drinks

Shut Up and Take My Money: Froot Loops Milk Coming Soon

By Jude Walker
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Cereal milk, it's that delightful treat you can enjoy after you've eaten all the cereal in the bowl. Is it so good that it needs to be its own thing though?. Apparently, the folks at Kellogg's...

Comments / 1

