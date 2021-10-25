CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

You Need To Hear Finn Foxell’s ‘Alright Sunshine’ Mixtape

By Jacob Davey
Complex
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFinn Foxell’s Alright Sunshine mixtape has arrived. The West London rapper brings through a smooth blend of alt-rap, soul, rock and everything in...

www.complex.com

Comments / 0

Related
Complex

Amaal Reveals Her Truest Self on Sophomore EP ‘Milly’

Stepping into her truest form, Amaal lusciously stirs up a cosmic blend of old-school R&B and Afrofuturism with her new EP Milly. Throughout all the velvety vocals and addictive ambience on the Toronto R&B artist’s release, a profound message of female autonomy and sexual liberation rises to the surface. In...
MUSIC
thesource.com

Big Sean Covers Himself in More than 65,000 Bees for Music Video

Big Sean is creating buzz around his upcoming single- literally! The artist covered himself in over 65,000 live bees for his music video for his single ‘What A Life.’. On October 23, Big Sean posted a picture of him covered with bees on Instagram with the following caption: WHAT A LIFE OUT NOW! Video out now!!! In the song I said 100 B’s, but it was really 65,000 🐝’s on me. this not photoshopped neither. I HAD 65,000 Bee’s on me… love to the 🐝 hive. I just ain’t want y’all to think it was some damn effects or some s*** 😂 WHAT A LIFE VIDEO TOMORROW @ noon! Song out now!!! (Link in bio)
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Hear Katy Perry Cover the Beatles’ ‘All You Need Is Love’

Katy Perry has released an acoustic cover of the Beatles’ classic song “All You Need Is Love.” The song was recorded for a new Gap holiday advertisement. In an Instagram post, Perry noted that appearing in the ad marked a full-circle moment for her. “From folding sweatshirts at the Santa Barbara Gap to 20 years later, starring in a @markromanek-directed holiday campaign dreams do come true!” she wrote. The singer added that proceeds from the song will benefit the organization Baby2Baby. “Starting today, Gap is donating $1 per @spotify stream of my version of the song featured in the Gap ad —...
MUSIC
DJBooth

5 New Albums You Need to Hear This Week on Audiomack

This article previously appeared on Audiomack World. Young Thug is an eccentric icon. The ATLien superstar’s discography has changed hip-hop and popular music forever—the way Thugger stretches his voice on an ad-lib alone can be credited for seismic waves in the industry. Whether with his YSL compatriots on Slime Language 2 or having So Much Fun solo, Thug is brimming with vocal tricks and delightful surprises. Thug’s long-awaited sophomore album Punk took over two years to complete and features J. Cole, Gunna, Future, Drake, Travis Scott, and more. It signifies a new era for Thug, as he tells Complex, “Punk is just real life stories. The whole album is purified. It’s just real.”
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mixtape#West London#Lyricism
NME

Hear a preview of SEVENTEEN’s upcoming single ‘Rock With You’

SEVENTEEN members Mingyu and Seungkwan have shared a sneak peek of their group’s upcoming new single ‘Rock With You’. On October 16, Mingyu and Seungkwan made guest appearances on the South Korean variety show Amazing Saturday. During their time on the programme, the idols previewed their forthcoming single ‘Rock With You’, from their ninth mini-album ‘Attaca’, which arrives on Friday (October 22).
MUSIC
Elite Daily

You Have To Hear TXT's Yeonjun And Taehyun's Cover Of "Stay"

MOA are currently gearing up for the release of TXT’s Japanese mini-album, Chaotic Wonderland, but in the meantime, the guys have released some music magic to hold the fans over. TXT’S Yeonjun and Taehyun surprised fans with a cover of Justin Bieber and The Kid Laroi’s hit song “Stay” on Oct. 20, and fans cannot get enough of the flawless cover. If you’re a TXT fan, you need to listen to Yeonjun and Taehyun’s cover of "Stay,” and yes, you can thank me later.
MUSIC
papermag.com

Sound Off: 10 New Songs You Need to Hear Now

Wet — "Bound (with Blood Orange)" JPEGMAFIA & Tkay Maidza — "THE GHOST OF RANKING DREAD!" Duran Duran & Tove Lo — "GIVE IT ALL UP" Peach PRC — "Christmas Kinda Sucks" Parquet Courts — "Homo Sapien" Swedish House Mafia & The Weeknd — "Moth To A Flame" Michete —...
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Meditation
NewsBreak
Music
variancemagazine.com

You need to hear Aussie trio daste.'s debut album 'dusk&dawn'

Today, we've got new music from a rising Aussie trio called daste. The Gold Coast outfit has released their debut album dusk&dawn, after treating fans to a number of singles for the past few months. As we try to emerge from this strange time in the world, it's the perfect soundtrack, as it hovers in a space between light and dark and happy and sad, extremes many have surely experienced over the last couple of years.
MUSIC
Complex

How Brock Fetch Shot The Iconic Mixtape Cover For ASAP Rocky’s ‘Live. Love. ASAP’

Any teenager or rap enthusiast growing up in the early 2010s remembers the moment they saw the cover for Live. Love. ASAP. You might have first peeped it while your homie was playing “Peso” on their iPhone 4. Or maybe you stumbled on it when someone sent you a DatPiff link through BlackBerry Messenger, urging you to download the tape immediately. Some of us came across it when our classmates came to school wearing a bootleg Gildan T-shirt with the mixtape’s cover on it. Or you saw a giant poster of Pretty Flacko blowing smoke out his mouth on the wall of your friend’s college dorm room. Whether you came across it on your Tumblr feed or had it as the screensaver of your laptop, the cover art for ASAP Rocky’s debut mixtape felt ubiquitous and was nothing short of iconic. Surprisingly, that iconic photo of ASAP Rocky wasn’t shot by a member of the ASAP Mob or by a professional photographer hired by a record label. It was shot by Brock Fetch, an untrained film photographer who was personally flown out by the Mob to shoot the cover and document the last recording sessions for ASAP Rocky’s groundbreaking debut, which is finally dropping on streaming services today to celebrate its 10th anniversary. Rocky will be performing the entire tape live as the headliner at ComplexCon, which hits Long Beach on November 6 and 7.
CELEBRITIES
Complex

Stream bLAck pARty’s New 2-Song Pack ‘Birds & Bees’

BLAck pARty has shared his new two-song bundle Birds & Bees via Childish Gambino’s Wolf + Rothstein label and RCA Records. The pack features “Lay (Season 5 Version),” which the singer released before—though this iteration is pared-down—and “Soakin,” a new track with Gwen Bunn. “Birds & Bees is a nod...
MUSIC
Complex

Reason Drops ‘No More, No Less: Demo 1’ EP f/ Benny the Butcher, Wale, and More

As he continues to work on his much-anticipated sophomore album, TDE’s Reason has given fans something to hold them over. On Friday, the West Coast rapper came through with his No More, No Less: Demo 1 EP, marking his first project release since last year’s New Beginnings. Reason announced the effort earlier this week on social media, when he confirmed more new music was on the way.
MUSIC
Complex

Mick Jenkins Drops ‘Elephant in the Room’ Album With Contributions From Monte Booker, Saba, and More

Mick Jenkins has dropped off his third studio album, Elephant in the Room via Cinematic Music Group. The project includes previously released tracks “Contacts,” “Scottie Pippen,” and “Truffles,” and features artists and producers serpentwithfeet, Monte Booker, Saba, Tee-Watt, Thelonious Martin, and more. In a statement, Jenkins said that the album...
MUSIC
The FADER

PC Music’s Namasenda shares new mixtape Unlimited Ammo

Way before "hyperpop" was ever a term, Namasenda was making exciting, rave-inspired music that pulled from the charts as much as the club. Songs like her 2016 single "Here" with BFOTY made Namasenda sound like a natural fit with PC Music, though that collaboration wouldn't come until her signing in 2019. Since then, she's been going full-tilt: we fell in love with her singles "Dare (AM)" and "No Regrets," and today she releases Unlimited Ammo, her debut mixtape.
MUSIC
Complex

Big Sean and Hit-Boy Team-Up for New EP ‘What You Expect’

When you introduce someone who has all the hits to a man who only does it big, magic is bound to happen. Big Sean—who is in full-blown music-release mode—and Hit-Boy have shared their new collaborative EP What You Expect on Friday, a week after revealing the project’s lead single “What A Life” alongside a bee-filled music video.
MUSIC
Complex

IDK Releases Deluxe Version of ‘USEE4YOURSELF’ f/ Trippie Redd, Lil Yachty, and More

IDK dropped off the deluxe edition of his latest album USEE4YOURSELF with nine new tracks, including “Dinner Date” with Trippie Redd. The new tracks include a slew of new features. From an easy-going collab with Lil Yachty on “King Alfred Plan,” to a collab with Kenny Mason and JID on the fan-favorite “Cereal,” to extended versions of “Temporary Love” and “2 Cents” with SiR and Shy Glizzy. The deluxe re-release also comes with a brief, 15-minute documentary focused on IDK and the creation of the album. It includes appearances from Pharrell Williams, Young Thug, Kevin Durant, Zane Lowe, Offset, Lil Yachty, Mike Dean and more. The deluxe release arrived as IDK gears up to head on his massive USEE4YOURSELF Tour on November 2nd, which features Ameer Vaan and will make stops In New York, Boston, Las Vegas, and other locations.
MUSIC
Complex

Jucee Froot Enlists Moneybagg Yo for “Could Never” Remix

Memphis rapper Jucee Froot has enlisted Moneybagg Yo for the remix of her song “Could Never.”. The song sees both rappers bragging about their successes and wealth. The pair previously collaborated in 2016 for the song “Back & Forth.”. Froot’s music has appeared on a number of soundtracks and shows,...
MUSIC
Complex

Macklemore and Ryan Lewis Reunite for New Single and Video “Next Year” f/ Windser

And Ryan Lewis reunite on wax for their first time in five years with their latest collaboration, “Next Year.”. The duo taps recording artist Windser for the new single, which arrives alongside a music video directed by Jason Koenig. “Next Year” marks Macklemore and Lewis’ first collaborative effort since their 2016 joint album The Unruly Mess I’ve Made, which served as the follow-up to their Grammy-winning 2012 album The Heist.
MUSIC
Complex

Harry Styles Dressed as Dorothy and Sang ‘Wizard of Oz’ Song During MSG Concert

Harry Styles dressed as Dorothy from the Wizard of Oz at his concert, yeterday. Styles donned the full Dorothy ensemble, including a bow, red tights, and even red shoes, dubbing the night at New York City’s Madison Square Garden “Harryween.” He sang the lead song “Over the Rainbow.” Styles is currently on his Love On Tour and is performing a second night at MSG.
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy