Date night just got a whole lot better! Last night the City of Cheyenne granted Capital Cinema 16 in Cheyenne a liquor license so they can now serve beer and wine to patrons. This is on the heels of opening the newest wing of the theater called "Club 21" which is for adults 21 and over only. This will be one of the locations in the theater where you'll be able to purchase wine or beer. The plan is to allow consumption in Club 21, movie auditoriums, and the dining area.

RESTAURANTS ・ 6 DAYS AGO