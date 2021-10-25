CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Adele’s “Easy on Me” Reaches No. 1 on Billboard Hot 100

By Brenton Blanchet
Complex
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAdele has scored yet another No. 1 song, and it had an easy road to the throne. The music superstar’s comeback single “Easy on Me” landed at the top spot on the Billboard Hot 100 after debuting last week at No. 68 following just five hours of availability. This marks the...

#Billboard Hot 100
