What to spray on your jack-o'-lantern to keep it nice and fresh till Halloween

After working hard to carve your jack-o'-lantern, it can be a huge bummer to watch it rot away on your porch before Halloween even arrives. Watching the weather is the name of the game when it comes to taking care of your carved creation and depending on where you live, you'll be battling different conditions.

But there are also a few tricks of the jack-o'-lantern trade, including knowing about a "secret" spray solution, that can help extend the life of your pumpkin.

Uncarved pumpkins can last two to three months if kept out of the hot sun or freezing temperatures. Carved pumpkins last a few days, so carve within a week of All Hallows' Eve if you plan to display them.

If you live in a humid climate, the biggest issues carved pumpkins face are warmth and bugs. Humidity can cause your pumpkin to develop mold and rot quickly. Direct sunlight won't do your pumpkin any favors either because pumpkins shrivel when they dry, out so a shaded porch is an ideal place to display it.

For those who live in a colder climate, freezing temperatures are disastrous for your jack-o’-lantern. Pumpkins prefer a cool, dry climate, which means you should bring your pumpkin inside when it’s freezing or raining or you can keep them on constant display from the inside if you have a street-facing front window.

There are a couple of things you can do before digging into your pumpkin to ensure a long life.

First, pick a hard pumpkin without any bruises or soft spots. Those sorts of blemishes will definitely speed up its demise.

Before you carve your pumpkin, wipe the outside with a diluted bleach solution. This kills any bacteria that will bring decay. Also, really scrape the sides and bottom of your gourd with a spoon to remove all the innards, which are moist and can also hasten rot.

There are a few more tricks you can use to treat your carved jack-o'-lantern that can help it survive the Halloween season.

When you're done carving a spine-chilling design, clean the inside and carved parts with a bleach and water solution that will sterilize it and kill any existing bacteria. Just add one teaspoon of bleach per one quart of water, put it in a spray bottle and spray your pumpkin once a day.

If you plan to feed your pumpkin to animals after the season is over, try coating it in vegetable oil instead, which some say is a wildlife-friendly preserving solution. For extra protection against the elements, slather petroleum jelly all over the carved edges. This keeps them moist and slows the drying process.

You can also improve your pumpkin’s odds by using the free AccuWeather app to monitor weather conditions. Ideal display temperatures are humidity around 50 percent and temperatures in the upper 50s to lower 60s Fahrenheit. Anything below 50 degrees -- or if there’s rain in the forecast -- and you may want to bring your jack-o'-lanterns inside.

Reporting by Trisha Gates

