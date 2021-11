Nico Hulkenberg says Formula 1 teams have “questionable” taste in drivers as the bottom half of the sport isn’t high quality.Hulkenberg’s career in the F1 didn’t live up to the hype that was promised. For the 2020 and 2021 seasons he has been a reserve driver for Aston Martin and despite some impressive driving when he’s been on the track, he has remained on the sidelines. He’s now potentially leaving the F1 behind in favour of IndyCar racing but has shared his opinions on the sport.He told motorsport.com: “Yeah, definitely. I’ve got to be realistic there, that this train [to...

MOTORSPORTS ・ 3 DAYS AGO