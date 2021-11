The Shorts Programs for the 2021 BAAFF displays an impressive landscape of various films under the thirty-minute mark. Some titles of the program divisions are succinct; ALTERED REALITIES is of the supernatural and horror worlds, while QUEER & HERE represents multiples in representation. The others are named by uniquely titled by the day; CATHEMERAL, defined by irregular activity regardless of night or day, houses a list of coming-of-ages that rattles the normalcy. MATUTINE is the dawning realization of something about our nature, our environment, and how we move forward with that. VESPERTINE is the secrets stowed away in the darkened cracks of shamed history, thinking that no one else could see but others will bring to light.

