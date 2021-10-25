CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ms. Indian Non-Engineer

Poets and Quants
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI am a final year master’s student who has an offer from a top global strategy consulting firm....

poetsandquants.com

kidsburgh.org

Moving 4th into Engineering

Carnegie Mellon’s Moving 4th into Engineering program offers a series of virtual sessions that are designed to get 4th graders excited about Engineering concepts. Over the course of 4 weeks, groups of 4th grade students will work with undergraduates from CMU’s College of Engineering to learn about the variety of engineering principles that go into the process of building Rube Goldberg machines. These machines will be constructed using an assortment of household items in conjunction with some supplies that will be provided in mailed kits. All attendees will build their machines at home during the first 3 virtual sessions, with the final week being reserved for a celebration of everyone’s hard work, featuring videos of the homemade Rube Goldberg machines in action.
EDUCATION
Poets and Quants

Ms. Engineering To Finance

I am an Engineering graduate with minors in Economics and Computer Science from NUS. I have transitioned into Banking & Finance Operations and want to switch to an IB role. I am currently pursuing my CFA (Chartered Financial Analyst) and have cleared my Level 1 exam on the first attempt.
COMPUTER SCIENCE
Austin Daily Herald

In Your Community: Study of engineering

Last week, students in Austin’s Pi Academy (Southgate) were using the engineering design process to develop model houses using everyday materials such as playdough, straws, tape and toothpicks. The goal of the project was to create a structure that could stand up to the force of a leaf blower. Students were asked to justify their design decisions, adjust and make changes throughout the process, and discuss the strengths and weaknesses of their final designs. It was a great hands-on learning opportunity, and the students had an amazing time and learned a lot.
AUSTIN, MN
case.edu

Online Master of Engineering Webinar

Ready to take your engineering career to the next level? Join representatives from Case School of Engineering today, Oct. 21 at 7 p.m. for a webinar to learn about the online Master of Engineering. Attendees will hear from faculty about how the program prepares engineers to take on technical and...
EDUCATION
uga.edu

UGA College of Engineering

What is your favorite thing about being a student at UGA?. "My favorite thing about being a student at UGA is meeting the vast number of people of different backgrounds and majors, both students and professors. It’s always fun to learn about what everyone’s doing and what their goals are, and it’s a great opportunity to make new friends. I also like participating in all the various activities around campus both relating to major and outside of it. These include Homecoming Week, E-week, movies, workshops, employer events, and club activities. There’s always something for everyone at UGA."
COLLEGES
wustl.edu

McKelvey School of Engineering launches Division of Engineering Education

New division will focus on world-class education for students, tools for faculty. McKelvey School of Engineering has launched a new Division of Engineering Education to facilitate a world-class, well-rounded engineering education for students that stems from excellence in instruction and the art and science of teaching. Jay Turner has been...
EDUCATION
Poets and Quants

Ms. Consulting Research To Consultant

I am an MBB research and expert in consulting. Finance has been my calling since undergrad & CFA curriculum truly gave me joy (by far my fav. exams). I am a mountain girl with a childhood close to nature with the last few years spent in one of the most polluted cities in the world.
ECONOMY
cobizmag.com

Career Spotlight: The Civil Engineer

Engineering is about much more than math and schematics. The road to becoming an engineer looks different for everyone and the “getting there” can shape where and how each engineer focuses their time and energy – and where they find the greatest career satisfaction. “When I work on designing a...
INDUSTRY
NewsBreak
Education
Country
India
Poets and Quants

Ms. Environmental Sustainability

Hello! I’m a Biotechnologist and Quality Analyst determined to lead strategic sustainability initiatives in global businesses!. I am going test-optional this year primarily because I’m concerned about accessing the test centers safely during Covid-19 and my at-home testing conditions aren’t favorable for the online format. Note: I have received GMAT...
ENVIRONMENT
The Guardian

Programme Officer - Engineering X

We are seeking a Programme Officer to join our International Partnerships team, as part of our exciting £15m partnership with Lloyd's Register Foundation, Engineering X. The Royal Academy of Engineering is harnessing the power of engineering to build a sustainable society and an inclusive economy that works for everyone. In collaboration with our Fellows and partners, we’re growing talent and developing skills for the future, driving innovation and building global partnerships, and influencing policy and engaging the public. Together we’re working to tackle the greatest challenges of our age.
BUSINESS
Poets and Quants

Ms. Nurturing Sustainable Growth

I’m a dramatic girl from a small town who has big aspirations of coming on a screen in Times Square talking about the impact my company has created. When I say dramatic, I mean it. I have been a theatre artist all my life, from doing street plays to improve! Each of them has provided me with perspective and the ability to think from someone else’s shoes.
ECONOMY
Sandusky Register

Vote for Ms. Jennifer

Once again, on Nov. 2, 2021, we have the privilege and duty of care, as citizens of this community, to invest in our future by investing in the precious “seeds of collective future” ... our children. As an intentional civic act, that will assure the best in the future service and support of schools please vote for Ms Jennifer.
SANDUSKY, OH
Poets and Quants

Mr. Climb The Ladder

Hi! I’m a First Gen American & College Grad. I served 8 years in the Army Reserves, leaving as a Captain. I’ve worked in the private sector as well (6 yrs) starting as a 3rd shift production manager, then promoting to its Manufacturing Planning team (food & beverage), then an Automotive Company & finally a B4 firm; I’m now lateraling into SC Strategy.
MILITARY
kslnewsradio.com

Ms. Sally Caldora, Vista Elementary

“My son hated going to school in years past. I had to drag him out of bed, dress him and drag him to the car (practically kicking and screaming). Since the beginning of 5th grade he has embraced school. He loves Ms. Caldora! He is now a self started, he gets up every morning excited to go to school and often tells me how much he enjoys having Ms. Caldora as a teacher. Every week she sends home messages to the parents through Class Doja, explaining exactly what the kids have been working on in class that week. She even gives suggestions of questions to ask the kids. So we as parents can stay engaged in our children’s learning. She puts a LOT of thought into what she is teaching and how. During parent teacher conference, she engaged with my son about math. She noticed that my son was able to understand a lesson that most of the class didn’t get. She asked him to help teach the kids, in a way that will help them understand the lesson. My son was so excited that his teacher has noticed and asked him for help. I feel that if he had Ms. Caldora earlier on in his years, he would have been more excited for school and I would have less gray hair on my head. I can’t speak highly enough of Ms. Caldora. She seems like she really enjoys being an educator. She makes school fun and I appreciate the extra effort she puts into it.”
EDUCATION
scituation.net

Welcome to SHS, Ms. Rocha!

New to Scituate, Kate Rocha is eager to welcome freshmen into her English classroom. Prior to her new career, Rocha was a classroom aide in Dedham, providing one-on-one support for students. She is pleased to be a part of the Scituate community and has been welcomed by the freshman crew with open arms.
EDUCATION
Poets and Quants

Nonprofit Leader Awarded Full MBA Scholarship To Chicago Booth

The tension is familiar. The business skills and networks that an elite MBA program provide can be invaluable to accelerating innovation, change and impact in the nonprofit sector. Yet, the cost can seem prohibitive. For Jason Quiara, who has devoted his career to expanding educational and economic opportunities for children and families, the answer was Chicago Booth’s Civic Scholars Program. The program provides up to 100% full-tuition support for mid-career MBA candidates committed to the nonprofit or government sector. Quiara, chief strategy officer for a national education nonprofit, discusses the value of an MBA, the importance of the Civic Scholars Program, and the lessons he’s already applying from his Chicago Booth education.
CHARITIES
Poets and Quants

Mr. MBB Aspirant/Tech

I am currently a Senior Consultant in a support (Pricing) role at a Top 5 Consulting Firm (Per Vault rankings). I have served in the United States Army National Guard for 6 years in the Infantry. Have been part of several NATO training missions in Germany and Albania. Details:. Undergrad...
JOBS
Poets and Quants

Meet the MBA Class of 2023: DeMontrez Johnson, Duke University (Fuqua)

“I would describe myself as my ancestors’ wildest dreams. DEE-BO.”. Fun Fact About Yourself: I got married on Super Bowl Sunday (02/02/2020). I like to think that my wedding is the event that shut down the world instead of COVID. Immediately after the wedding, we went on our honeymoon in Fiji. We left the U.S. without a pandemic and came back to find everyone wearing masks. It was an eye-opening experience to watch the pandemic news unfold abroad and experience the direct effect on Fiji’s economy.
COLLEGES
Poets and Quants

Mr. MBA Prospect

I have a wide range of operational excellence and supply chain experience focusing on streamlined material planning, demand planning, and procurement processes. As well as end-to-end lead time optimization and improved inventory management policies. I have success leading large-scale, transformational programs and managing/influencing cross-functional teams and key stakeholders to deliver strong results for the business and critical medicines to patients worldwide.
COLLEGES
Poets and Quants

Meet the MBA Class of 2023: Thomas Louvaris, Duke University (Fuqua)

“Languages aficionado with a passion for cooking who loves meeting and connecting people.”. Fun Fact About Yourself: As a kid, I almost fell into a crater of lava while climbing the volcano in Santorini. I don’t know how I strayed but fortunately there were no accidents. The unexpected reward: I found the best sunset view in the area.
COLLEGES

