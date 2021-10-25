Ms. Indian Non-Engineer

What is your favorite thing about being a student at UGA?. "My favorite thing about being a student at UGA is meeting the vast number of people of different backgrounds and majors, both students and professors. It’s always fun to learn about what everyone’s doing and what their goals are, and it’s a great opportunity to make new friends. I also like participating in all the various activities around campus both relating to major and outside of it. These include Homecoming Week, E-week, movies, workshops, employer events, and club activities. There’s always something for everyone at UGA."
