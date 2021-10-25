Ms. Indian Non-Engineer

“My son hated going to school in years past. I had to drag him out of bed, dress him and drag him to the car (practically kicking and screaming). Since the beginning of 5th grade he has embraced school. He loves Ms. Caldora! He is now a self started, he gets up every morning excited to go to school and often tells me how much he enjoys having Ms. Caldora as a teacher. Every week she sends home messages to the parents through Class Doja, explaining exactly what the kids have been working on in class that week. She even gives suggestions of questions to ask the kids. So we as parents can stay engaged in our children’s learning. She puts a LOT of thought into what she is teaching and how. During parent teacher conference, she engaged with my son about math. She noticed that my son was able to understand a lesson that most of the class didn’t get. She asked him to help teach the kids, in a way that will help them understand the lesson. My son was so excited that his teacher has noticed and asked him for help. I feel that if he had Ms. Caldora earlier on in his years, he would have been more excited for school and I would have less gray hair on my head. I can’t speak highly enough of Ms. Caldora. She seems like she really enjoys being an educator. She makes school fun and I appreciate the extra effort she puts into it.”

EDUCATION ・ 12 DAYS AGO