Augusta, ME

Augusta Big Apple Robbed Early Monday Morning

By Cooper Fox
 7 days ago
According to a press release from the Augusta Police Department, the Big Apple on Stone Street in Augusta was robbed at about...

Kool AM

Easter Maine Man Leads Law Enforcement On Overnight Chase

A Maine man now sits in the Washington County jail after leading police on a chase that ended just after dawn. According to Machias News, 34 year old Chad Sands was captured early this morning in the town of Columbia, Maine. The incident started just after 4 PM on Wednesday...
Kool AM

5 People Hospitalized Following Sunday Afternoon Crash in Maine

According to WABI TV 5, five people are hospitalized following a Sunday afternoon crash in Corinna, Maine. Officials say the single-vehicle crash occurred at about noontime in the vicinity of St Albans Road and Vale Road. All five people in the car were reported to have sustained serious injuries. Three...
Kool AM

Update: Plane Crash On Vinalhaven Island

According to Zach Blanchard of WCSH6 the small plane, a Cessa 207 was responding to an emergency situation on the island when it crashed Friday evening about 5pm attempting to take off with an emergency patient on board and an EMT. Emergency crews were already on the scene from a...
Kool AM

Maine Officer Injured, Suspect Dead in Officer Involved Shooting

According to WMTW, two Falmouth Police officers were involved in a shooting on Tuesday evening. Multiple officers responded to the intersections of Middle and Lunt Roads at around 5:45 PM Tuesday after calls of a disturbance were reported. When police arrived on the scene, the two officers both opened fire...
Kool AM

Theft at Lawrence High School Leads to Arrest of Fairfield Man

According to WABI TV 5, A 20-year-old Fairfield man was arrested on Monday following reports of a theft at Lawrence High School. Caleb Ferreira, 20 of Fairfield, was arrested after officers responded to a call just after 7:15 Monday morning from the school. Following the call to the school, authorities...
Kool AM

Waterville Police Department Investigating GameStop Robbery

Police in Waterville are investigating a Saturday evening robbery at a popular store. According to the KJ, the call came in from staff at the GameStop video game (and pop culture) store on Waterville Commons Drive at about 8 PM on Saturday night. The male suspect entered the building, threatened...
Kool AM

As Police Shortage Looms, Waterville Officers Get Pay Raise

It's no surprise that departments around the country are struggling to recruit new officers. The events of the last 18 months and the conversations around policing and defunding have caused many officers to leave the force and people who may have been considering policing to choose a different career path.
Kool AM

One Dead Following Officer Involved Shooting in Augusta

According to a press release from the Augusta Police Department, two APD officers were involved in a use of deadly force incident that occurred Wednesday evening. Augusta Police responded to reports of a male subject with knife that was apparently threatening other residents near 155 Hospital Street at around 6PM.
Kool AM

Police Investigate Fatal Stabbing At Fryeburg Fairgrounds

Just a few days after the conclusion of the first Fryeburg Fair since 2019, a tragic event has occurred at the fairgrounds for Maine's Blue Ribbon Classic. According to a press release from the Maine Department of Public Safety, the Maine State Police Major Crimes Unit is investigating a stabbing at the Fryeburg Fairgrounds.
Kool AM

Police Identify Man Killed At Fryeburg Fairgrounds

According to a press release from the Maine State Police Major Crimes Unit, authorities have identified the deceased man found at the Fryeburg Fairgrounds early this morning. He has been identified as 28 year old Anderson Gomes of Waterbury, Connecticut. Additionally, the press release explained that an arrest has been...
Kool AM

Jefferson Teen Dies In Sunday Night Crash

According to WGME, a Maine teen is dead following a Sunday evening crash in Edgecomb. The crash happened at about 10:20 PM on Sunday night. According to police, a VW Beetle driven by 17 year old Paris Pierpont was driving northbound when the vehicle crossed over into the southbound lane and went off the road. After leaving the road, the car then hit a utility pole and tree.
EDGECOMB, ME
Kool AM

Police Seek Vandals Who Destroyed Dozens of Jay Maine Headstones

Some people absolutely suck. There are so many incredibly wonderful people that live and work here in the Central Maine community, then there are those who are not so incredibly wonderful. According to WGME 13, the headstones were destroyed sometime on Friday, leaving many tipped over and even some shattered....
Kool AM plays the best classic hits and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Augusta/Waterville, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

