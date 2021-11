After coming off their first win against a Power 5 opponent this season, the Miami Hurricanes have another tall task ahead of them this weekend. Miami (3-4, 1-2 ACC) will face one of the nation's best quarterbacks as the Hurricanes travel up to Pittsburgh to take on the 17th-ranked Panthers. Miami is coming off of a much-needed 31-30 upset of then-No. 18 NC State at home. One on the road on Saturday would get the embattled Canes back to .500.

MIAMI, FL ・ 3 DAYS AGO