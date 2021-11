Kristen Stewart has responded to a social media campaign to have her play the Joker in a future Batman. And unfortunately for her fans, it looks unlikely. Stewart told Variety that while she loves the energy behind this campaign, “It’s really been done so well… Let’s figure something else out. I’m totally down to play a freaky, scary person.” While Stewart is not necessarily saying “no,” she isn’t “stoked” on the idea. It appears that if she is going to play a scary villain, she’d rather not do a character that has already been done so many times.

CELEBRITIES ・ 10 DAYS AGO