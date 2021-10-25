CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
IMMCO, Inc. CEO Keith Hayes Inducted into The Society of Cable Telecommunications Engineers Hall of Fame

By Orbital Energy Group, Inc.
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

HOUSTON, Oct. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Orbital Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: OEG) ("Orbital"), today announced through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Gibson Technical Services ("GTS"), that Keith Hayes, the Chief Executive Officer of IMMCO, Inc. ("IMMCO"), GTS's engineering group, has been inducted into The Society of Cable Telecommunications Engineers ("SCTE") Hall of Fame...

ABOUT

OnSachem.com, powered by OnTownMedia.com, serves as the trusted hyperlocal source of news, viewpoints, information, events and more for the 85,000 residents that call Sachem home on Long Island, New York.

