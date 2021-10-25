CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Starwood Capital Group Hires David Matheson as a Managing Director and Head of Real Estate for Europe

By Starwood Capital Group
 7 days ago
MIAMI, Oct. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Starwood Capital Group, a global private investment firm focused on real estate and energy investments, today announced it has hired David Matheson as a Managing Director and Head of Real Estate for Europe. In his new role, Mr. Matheson will be responsible for sourcing and...

