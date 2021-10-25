Horizon Forbidden West’s Outfits Will Have Skills Attached To Them, Dev Confirms ‘New And Improved Skill Tree’

Following the blog post highlighting evolving Aloy for Horizon Forbidden West, developer Guerrilla Games has released a new post, this time detailing some of the new gameplay abilities that players can look forward to in Horizon Forbidden West. The biggest thing that Guerrilla Games wanted to do for the Horizon sequel was to double down on player choice and player freedom. “There’s a number of other subtle yet impactful additions that enable more dynamic gameplay,” David McMullen, Lead Systems Designer, Guerrilla Games said. “Just to name a few examples: Aloy can wall jump, leap away from a climb surface, high vault, and more. While these might sound like small things, combined they make for engaging environmental challenges and more player options.” Lead Combat Designer Dennis Zopfi said, “we put a lot of effort into creating more choice and depth for the players, and are super excited to see how people will play as Aloy with so many new possibilities of skills, weapons and gear she can obtain throughout the mysterious Forbidden West. We had a lot of fun creating cool and powerful combinations for players to discover, and we hope people will enjoy the game when it launches!”

