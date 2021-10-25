CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Horizon Forbidden West’s Outfits Will Have Skills Attached To Them, Dev Confirms ‘New And Improved Skill Tree’

By Michael Harradence
psu.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHorizon Forbidden West developer Guerrilla Games has confirmed that outfits in the game will have skills attached to them, allowing players to buff Aloy’s abilities in different ways. Speaking on the PlayStation Blog, the studio...

www.psu.com

pocketgamer.com

NeuroNet: Mendax Proxy, the cyberpunk adventure game inspired by Reigns, will release for iOS and Android next year

Dream Harvest has announced that its Reigns-inspired Cyberpunk visual novel Neuronet: Mendax Proxy will launch for iOS, Android and Nintendo Switch in Q1 2022. It sees players controlling a sophisticated City AI that must make snappy decisions that will affect the city and its populace's future. Throughout the adventure, players...
VIDEO GAMES
Gamasutra

Action Packed Horror FPS � KINGDOM of the DEAD Coming to PC in January 2022. ​​​​​​​

[This unedited press release is made available courtesy of Gamasutra and its partnership with notable game PR-related resource Games Press.]. Maine, United States - 21st October, 2021. Indie developer DIRIGO Games and HOOK, a new publishing division from the Digital Bros Group, is thrilled to announce that the new action packed horror themed First Person Shooter KINGDOM of the DEAD, will be coming to PC via Steam on 26th January 2022.
VIDEO GAMES
Android Police

The best Android adventure game you never heard of receives a director's cut

Raw Fury has been on a roll with the recent release of its excellent sandbox city builder Townscaper, and today marks the launch of Kathy Rain: Director's Cut. This is a reimagining of the original point and click adventure from 2016, and it offers performance improvements along with additional features. At its core, Kathy Rain is a detective story where you'll hunt down clues surrounding your grandfather's mysterious death. You'll solve puzzles to advance this story as you dig through a mysterious town's secrets. The game was a delight in 2016, and now that it's updated for play on modern devices, it's that much more enthralling, perfect for a Halloween playthrough.
VIDEO GAMES
GeekyGadgets

Learn how to play Aloy’s new abilities in Horizon Forbidden West

Gamers looking forward to playing the new Horizon Forbidden West game early next year when it launches on the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 on February 18th 2022. Might be interested in the new article published to the official PlayStation Blog teaching you how to use Aloy’s new abilities in Horizon Forbidden West. The highly anticipated action role-playing game developed by Guerrilla Games offers a sequel to the popular Horizon Zero Dawn game launched back in 2017 and is once again played from a third person perspective.
VIDEO GAMES
sirusgaming.com

New World Void Gauntlet Skill Trees and Abilities

The Void Gauntlet is a weapon that is still not yet released for New World. It is a weapon that can supposedly heal and do damage according to information that was datamined. It was stated by developers that the Void Gauntlet will be released “shortly” after New World’s launch but there has been no update yet of a specific release window.
VIDEO GAMES
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
dexerto.com

PS5 exclusives release schedule, from Horizon Forbidden West to God of War: Ragnarok

The PlayStation 5 is approaching its first birthday, and it already has a solid library. Here are all the PS5 exclusives you won’t find anywhere else. While it’s still not particularly easy to get hold of a PlayStation 5, it’d be fair to say the console is off to a great start. Sony’s fifth home console is home to a whole host of PS5 exclusives that take full advantage of its lightning-fast SSD and intuitive new Dualsense controller.
VIDEO GAMES
mxdwn.com

Guerrilla Games Highlights Some Of The Gameplay Abilities Aloy Will Be Able To Master In Horizon Forbidden West

Following the blog post highlighting evolving Aloy for Horizon Forbidden West, developer Guerrilla Games has released a new post, this time detailing some of the new gameplay abilities that players can look forward to in Horizon Forbidden West. The biggest thing that Guerrilla Games wanted to do for the Horizon sequel was to double down on player choice and player freedom. “There’s a number of other subtle yet impactful additions that enable more dynamic gameplay,” David McMullen, Lead Systems Designer, Guerrilla Games said. “Just to name a few examples: Aloy can wall jump, leap away from a climb surface, high vault, and more. While these might sound like small things, combined they make for engaging environmental challenges and more player options.” Lead Combat Designer Dennis Zopfi said, “we put a lot of effort into creating more choice and depth for the players, and are super excited to see how people will play as Aloy with so many new possibilities of skills, weapons and gear she can obtain throughout the mysterious Forbidden West. We had a lot of fun creating cool and powerful combinations for players to discover, and we hope people will enjoy the game when it launches!”
VIDEO GAMES
Siliconera

New Horizon Forbidden West Gameplay Mechanics Revealed

Sony and Guerrilla Games revealed more details about Horizon Forbidden West gameplay. Namely, it talked about some of the new tools at her disposal and how new actions might work. Some of these are ones hinted at before. For example, her newfound abilities to climb, glide, and swim showed up in past trailers.
TECHNOLOGY
egmnow.com

Horizon Forbidden West details Aloy’s new gadgets, big combat changes

Sony and Guerrilla Games have offered a more in-depth explanation of the new abilities and gadgets at Aloy’s disposal in Horizon Forbidden West, with two designers explaining their goals for the gameplay changes in a new PlayStation Blog post. That includes the most detail yet on the Pullcaster and Shieldwing,...
VIDEO GAMES
geekculture.co

Horizon Forbidden West Introduces New Tools And Abilities To Traverse The Lush New World

Guerrilla Games, the development studio for the upcoming Horizon Forbidden West, has revealed new mechanics and tools in a PlayStation developer’s blogpost for players to use when the game releases on 18 February 2022. The player character, Aloy, will have her toolkit expanded to allow for free climbing, swimming, various traversal methods, and new melee weapon upgrades.
VIDEO GAMES
New York Post

Relive childhood with a $36 8-bit gaming console, 620 games built-in

If you’re a gamer – or have a gamer in your life – there’s nothing that brings up the nostalgia of childhood quite like a retro gaming console. Long afternoons sat before a rear-projection TV trying to beat a particularly difficult boss, get past a thorny level, or complete a favorite game on the most difficult level bring back warm and happy memories for many, whether that time was spent alone or with a sibling, or with a good friend. Being able to relive those classic console experiences in the present day is a worthwhile way to spend an afternoon (or, of course, many afternoons) and there’s a way to do just that with newly released retro consoles that bring back the memories of playing games as a child.
VIDEO GAMES
Destructoid

Horizon Forbidden West is looking mighty fine in new developer diary

Studio Guerrilla Games has released a new edition of its ongoing developer diary, updating and teasing fans with progress reports from its luscious-looking sequel Horizon Forbidden West. Following a recently announced delay, the epic fantasy adventure will now launch on PlayStation platforms in February 2022. A huge chunk of the...
VIDEO GAMES

