Music

Snoh Aalegra and Tyler, the Creator share “NEON PEACH” video

By Jordan Darville
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSnoh Aalegra's recent album Temporary Highs in the Violet Skies boasted two beats from Tyler, The Creator as well as a verse on the...

thesource.com

Big Sean Covers Himself in More than 65,000 Bees for Music Video

Big Sean is creating buzz around his upcoming single- literally! The artist covered himself in over 65,000 live bees for his music video for his single ‘What A Life.’. On October 23, Big Sean posted a picture of him covered with bees on Instagram with the following caption: WHAT A LIFE OUT NOW! Video out now!!! In the song I said 100 B’s, but it was really 65,000 🐝’s on me. this not photoshopped neither. I HAD 65,000 Bee’s on me… love to the 🐝 hive. I just ain’t want y’all to think it was some damn effects or some s*** 😂 WHAT A LIFE VIDEO TOMORROW @ noon! Song out now!!! (Link in bio)
hotnewhiphop.com

Chloe Bailey Shares Another Red Hot Halloween Look

Chloe Bailey is back with more heat. At the beginning of Halloweekend, the 23-year-old delivered an amazingly unique tribute to Angelina Jolie’s Shark Tale character, and earlier this afternoon she dropped off her take on an iconic cartoon character – Betty Boop. The Atlanta-born star’s look consisted of a tousled...
HipHopDX.com

Tyler, The Creator & A$AP Rocky Assist Maxo Kream On 'Weight Of The World' Album

Houston rapper Maxo Kream released his new album Weight of the World on Monday (October 18) via RCA Records. Skipping the typical Friday rush, the new 16-track project boasts appearances from the likes of Tyler, The Creator, A$AP Rocky, Freddie Gibbs, Don Toliver and Monaleo. Behind the scenes, production is handled by Hit-Boy, Cardo, DJ Dahi and others. TDE’s Mixed By Ali was in charge of mixing the album, with Mike Dean on mastering duties.
brooklynvegan.com

Stream Maxo Kream’s new album ft. Tyler the Creator, A$AP Rocky, Freddie Gibbs & more

Maxo Kream took the rap world by storm with his 2018 debut album PUUNKEN, and when he put out his major label debut Brandon Banks the following year, he channelled the same charm as his debut but the impact was lessened. It's a good album, but it didn't cause the same stir that its predecessor did. Maxo took more time to work on his next album, and when he prefaced it with "Big Persona" -- a stop-you-in-your-tracks single featuring Tyler, the Creator (fully in Tyler, the Rapper mode) -- it seemed like he had something bigger in store this time around. His third album, Weight of the World, is now here, and it makes good on the promise of "Big Persona." Other standout guest verses come from A$AP Rocky and Freddie Gibbs, artists who -- like Tyler -- share a vision with Maxo. These are artists that understand the power of a good hook, but who also care a lot about rapping and storytelling in a way that doesn't always have the radio in mind. (The album also helps put rising Houston rapper Monaleo on the map, thanks to her killer verse on "Crip Channel.") Weight of the World occupies that appealing middle ground between mainstream and underground; it's welcoming, accessible music, but Maxo is a rapper's rapper, and he's got a lot to say. It's too soon to say if the album will have the same staying power as PUNKEN, but these songs feel bigger than both of his previous albums. They have intricately crafted production, and they sound like more time when into them. It's unmistakably Maxo Kream, but it's not a retread of his early work. It opens up the doors to a whole new chapter of his evolution.
thedailytexan.com

Tyler, The Creator falls short

Editor’s Note: This article first appeared as part of the October 5th flipbook. Intimidatingly bright and aggressively powerful fireworks blast through the set’s center as the first beats of opener “CORSO” blare through the speakers at Tyler, The Creator’s Sunday night Ladybird stage ACL headliner performance. Aesthetically, the singer nailed...
2dopeboyz.com

Snoh Aalegra – “Neon Peach”

One of the DopeHouse’s favorite projects of 2021, Temporary Highs In The Violet Skies by Snoh Aalegra, gets another set of visuals. Following “Lost You,” the songstress shares a video for “Neon Peach” featuring our best friend in the whole wide world. Also directed by Tyler, the video can be seen below.
The FADER

Listen to SahBabii’s new album Do it for Demon

Tattooed on SahBabii's forehead is an upside-down crucifix and the mark of the beast. He got that ink long before chart-topping rappers were literally dancing with the devil, just one measure of the young Atlanta rapper's influence since the release of his cult-favorite project S.A.N.D.A.S.. That ink may lead you to believe that the title of his just-released sixth full-length Do it for Demon is some reference to the underworld, but the project's title is in fact a tribute to a dead friend known as Demon. SahBabii hasn't lost his sense of humor on the new project — or his affection for thumping beats with transcendent, almost new-age melodies — but the heavy moments, like "Today Might Be The Day," cut deeper than SahBabii's catalogue has in the past. Listen to the full project below.
The FADER

PC Music’s Namasenda shares new mixtape Unlimited Ammo

Way before "hyperpop" was ever a term, Namasenda was making exciting, rave-inspired music that pulled from the charts as much as the club. Songs like her 2016 single "Here" with BFOTY made Namasenda sound like a natural fit with PC Music, though that collaboration wouldn't come until her signing in 2019. Since then, she's been going full-tilt: we fell in love with her singles "Dare (AM)" and "No Regrets," and today she releases Unlimited Ammo, her debut mixtape.
weallwantsomeone.org

Nisa shares “Cold” Music Video

New York rising star Nisa is preparing the release of her brand new EP, Time To Plant Tears, which will be released on December 2nd. She already gave us a taste of the release with first single “St. James Gate” and today she shares the second single “Cold” with a brand new music video just in time for Halloween.
Pitchfork

Snoh Aalegra Covers Bobby Caldwell’s “What You Won’t Do for Love”: Listen

Snoh Aalegra has shared her installment of the Spotify Singles series. In addition to a new pared-back rendition of her single “Lost You,” Aalegra delivered a cover of Bobby Caldwell’s 1978 single “What You Won’t Do for Love.” It follows her recent video for her Tyler, the Creator collaboration “Neon Peach.” Listen to both songs below.
metalinsider.net

Be’lakor share “Valence” video

Be’lakor are gearing up for their first full-length effort in five years, Coherence, out this Friday (29th) via Napalm Records. Today (28th), these Australian progressive death metal giants have unleashed a video for their latest single “Valence.”. “’Valence’ is a song which brings together elements of all our previous albums...
The FADER

10 songs you need in your life this week

Each week, The FADER staff rounds up the songs we can't get enough of. Here they are, in no particular order. Subscribe to Songs You Need In Your Life on Spotify. Read Next: Nine years into her pop career, Tove Styrke is more confident than ever. “Message in a Hammer”...
The FADER

Blake Saint David glows up on their new EP Be Your Own Celebrity

An artist who expresses themself through music, film, and at one point a podcast, Blake Saint David has no trouble locking in to create a body of work with its own unique focus. Be Your Own Celebrity, the experimental rapper and singer's second EP of 2021 and the follow-up to last year's Be Your Own Shooter is out tomorrow. But, you can hear it right now exclusively, on The FADER.
The FADER

Lil Uzi Vert drops new song “Demon High”

Lil Uzi Vert is celebrating spooky season with his new song “Demon High.” Check it out via the player above. "Demon High" is a bright and pop-adjacent track ideal for this weekend's Halloween celebrations. "Always kill the show, my rider, it comes with a hearse," Uzi raps at one point. The rapper has made numerous headlines this year: chiefly for placing a hugely expensive diamond in a piercing on his forehead. He was also accused of hitting ex-girlfriend Brittany Byrd back in July.
