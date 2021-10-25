CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ilya Sorokin named NHL’s third Star of the Week

By Tab Bamford
elitesportsny.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Islanders’ netminder had a terrific week. On Monday, the NHL announced the league’s Three Stars for the week ending Oct. 24. New York Islanders goaltender Ilya Sorokin was named the league’s No. 3 Star. Winnipeg Jets left wing Kyle...

