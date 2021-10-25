Everything New on HBO Max in November

Even though Chase's Sopranos prequel movie The Many Saints of Newark was a recent box office bomb, HBO Max would very much like to revisit the world of The Sopranos -- but as a TV series, not a movie. “We’re thrilled with the results of Many Saints,” Warner Bros. CEO and chairman Ann Sarnoff tells Deadline. “Yes, the box office was not quite as big, but back again to the demographics of whose going to theaters. On the other hand, you see Sopranos pop into the top 10 of the most viewed series on the service. It’s given it an entirely new life. We’re talking to David about a new series Sopranos related on HBO Max. It’s (the movie) literally lifted the Sopranos franchise in a new way, so you can’t measure it in and of itself in the box office.” Chase recently signed a first-look deal with WarnerMedia.

TV SERIES ・ 11 DAYS AGO