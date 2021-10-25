CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raiders Week 7 snap counts vs Eagles: TE Foster Moreau plays every snap in career day

By Levi Damien
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZpmgA_0cc6ftDm00

Just a few hours before kickoff, Foster Moreau learned he was going to be the Raiders’ primary tight end Sunday. That’s when Pro Bowl tight end Darren Waller tried to give it a go on his injured ankle and found he would be unable to do it.

The injury occurred late in Friday’s practice, giving Moreau a couple of days to prepare for the possibility he could fill Waller’s big shoes in the Raiders’ offense.

“Just late in the week and worked our butt off with Derek [Carr] the past 48 hours. Felt like I was ready to go,” said Moreau.

“It was just a few hours before he went out and tried to run on it and it wasn’t popping the way it normally would, so he said alright and kind of gave up the reins.”

Waller wasn’t the only injury in the tight end room. He was the third injury over the past couple of weeks in fact. Both Derek Carrier and Nick Bowers had recently been placed on injured reserve, leaving Foster Moreau and practice squad call up Matt Bushman as the team’s only tight ends.

We all know how big a part of this offense Waller is. He’s been the team’s leading receiver the past couple years and barely ever leaves the field. While Moreau typically plays about 50% of the snaps.

“He told me it was going to be a dogfight. Because he takes 95% of all snaps,” Moreau said of Waller. “The guy’s a warrior. He’s as battle tested as they come. So, it was a bit of a shock to me. Like third or fourth drive, I need that second wind, you know.”

It was the second drive that Moreau tied his career-high with his fourth catch of the game. It went for 18 yards and a touchdown. And by the time the game was over, he had played every snap (66) and set new career-highs in catches (6) and yards (60).

OFFENSE Spec Tms

Player Pos Num Pct Num Pct

TE 66 100% 10 42%

Kolton Miller T 66 100% 6 25%

Alex Leatherwood G 66 100% 6 25%

Brandon Parker T 66 100% 5 21%

Derek Carr QB 66 100% 0 0%

Andre James C 66 100% 0 0%

John Simpson G 65 98% 5 21%

Bryan Edwards WR 59 89% 2 8%

Henry Ruggs III WR 47 71% 2 8%

Hunter Renfrow WR 36 55% 5 21%

Kenyan Drake RB 26 39% 3 12%

Josh Jacobs RB 24 36% 0 0%

Alec Ingold FB 17 26% 15 62%

Jalen Richard RB 16 24% 1 4%

Zay Jones WR 12 18% 8 33%

Matt Bushman TE 11 17% 2 8%

Willie Snead WR 10 15% 4 17%

Nick Martin C 5 8% 6 25%

Jordan Simmons G 1 2% 2 8%

Marcus Mariota QB 1 2% 0 0%

DEFENSE Spec Tms

Player Pos Num Pct Num Pct

Trevon Moehrig FS 69 100% 11 46%

Brandon Facyson CB 69 100% 9 38%

Johnathan Abram SS 69 100% 1 4%

Nate Hobbs CB 64 93% 9 38%

Yannick Ngakoue DE 55 80% 1 4%

Denzel Perryman LB 55 80% 0 0%

Maxx Crosby DE 50 72% 3 12%

Casey Hayward CB 48 70% 3 12%

Cory Littleton LB 46 67% 9 38%

Quinton Jefferson DT 43 62% 3 12%

Solomon Thomas DT 37 54% 3 12%

Johnathan Hankins NT 35 51% 2 8%

Dallin Leavitt FS 23 33% 17 71%

Desmond Trufant CB 23 33% 1 4%

Damion Square NT 23 33% 0 0%

Carl Nassib DE 19 28% 10 42%

Clelin Ferrell DE 14 20% 0 0%

Nick Kwiatkoski LB 12 17% 16 67%

K.J. Wright LB 5 7% 1 4%

SPECIAL TEAMS Spec Tms

Player Pos Num Pct Num Pct

Marquel Lee LB 0 0% 13 54%

Divine Deablo LB 0 0% 13 54%

Daniel Carlson K 0 0% 13 54%

Keisean Nixon CB 0 0% 11 46%

Tyree Gillespie SS 0 0% 11 46%

Trent Sieg LS 0 0% 8 33%

AJ Cole III P 0 0% 8 33%

Jermaine Eluemunor G 0 0% 6 25

