It's natural to want to kick back and relax when you're flying—especially if you're on a cross-country or international flight. You might want to turn your plane seat into a home away from home for a few hours. But experts warn that you shouldn't get too comfortable. Despite airlines creating stringent rules amid the COVID-19 pandemic, flight attendants and frequent fliers say they're still seeing people doing this "don't." Read on to find out what you should never do in an airplane bathroom.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 1 DAY AGO