CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic

London Drivers Ditch Diesel As New ULEV Rules Kick In

By Steve Hanley
CleanTechnica
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBeginning October 25, drivers in London will be charged £12.50 to enter the city’s new Ultra Low Emissions Vehicle zone if they are behind the wheel of a gasoline-powered car manufactured before 2005 or a diesel-powered car made before 2015. Buses and large trucks will be charged £100 a...

cleantechnica.com

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

ULEZ: New pollution charge zone to begin in London

In less than a week, ULEZ will become ULEX. If you live in London and drive an older diesel or petrol car, radical changes are just around the corner. From 25 October, the existing Ultra Low Emission Zone will expand to create a larger district comprising of the area within the North and South Circular roads.
TRAFFIC
BBC

Covid-19: Thousands prosecuted over London transport mask rules

Transport for London (TfL) has prosecuted nearly 2,000 people for not wearing face coverings on public transport, new figure show. Since June 2020 anyone travelling on London's transport network is required to wear a mask unless exempt, as a condition of carriage. TfL could issue fines for not wearing a...
PUBLIC HEALTH
CleanTechnica

The Little Aussie Truck That Could (Except In Australia)

Founded in Australia and now based in California, SEA Electric is another success story from the Antipodes. After the recent truck expo in California, an order for over 1000 electric trucks to be produced by SEA Electric and deployed by GATR Truck Center has been placed. “This is our first...
WORLD
raleighnews.net

Increased airport noise harmed home values, rules London court

LONDON, England: A London court has ruled that a local airport must pay homeowners for a drop in property values caused by air traffic. Homeowners located near London Southend Airport testified that the value of their properties declined since work began to extend the airport runway nine years ago. The...
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Diesel Cars#Clean Air#Scientific Reports#Traffic Accident#The Guardian#Clean Cities Campaign Uk#Mums#Londoners
The Guardian

Industry lobbies against 2040 UK ban on new diesel trucks

The UK automotive industry is privately lobbying against the proposed 2040 introduction of a ban on sales of new diesel trucks, amid a split between manufacturers over when heavy goods vehicles should abandon fossil fuels. In July the government revealed plans to ban internal combustion engines in new lorries after...
WORLD
The Independent

Support rail travel by charging fair price for carbon emissions: Eurostar boss

A true price for carbon would remove a big reason for travellers to fly from London to Amsterdam – or other routes with good alternatives, the boss of Eurostar has said.Jacques Damas said that “there is no point to fly” between the two cities, but that airlines were able to undercut rail because they faced lower costs and did not have to pay for the cost of the carbon they emit.By encouraging travellers to take the train instead of flying it could cut global emissions, the boss told the PA news agency on the eve of a UN climate change...
TRAFFIC
CleanTechnica

Tesla CCS Charging Adapter Report

Sometime in the near future, Tesla will offer an adapter that allows its owners in North America to charge their Model 3 sedans and Model Y SUVs using a CCS charging cable. There has been a lot of speculation about the adapter and whether it will significantly reduce charging power. According to the specs, it is capable of working at up to 500 V and 300 A for a theoretical maximum of 150 kW. This is not the same adapter available in Europe for Model S and Model X vehicles.
CARS
CleanTechnica

The SunPedal Ride, A Solar-Powered E-Bike Project, Is Covering Thousands Of Miles Across The US Raising Awareness

If you haven’t been paying attention to electric bikes, you might be surprised that the size of their global market may reach well over $60 billion by 2030. In some areas, depending on conditions, e-bikes could replace much larger fossil-fuel vehicles for personal transportation, because they cost relatively little to purchase, power, and maintain.
BICYCLES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Air Pollution
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Cars
CleanTechnica

Rivian, Can We Borrow A Truck?

The other day, I saw a really cool video on YouTube. Someone took a Rivian R1T out in the real world and tested it!. Before I get to my request, I do want to point out some really cool things we learned here. First off, it does appear to perform...
CARS
The Independent

Cop26 cruise ship forced to run on fossil fuels despite ability to use clean onshore energy

A cruise ship hosting over 3,000 Cop26 attendees and workers in Glasgow will have to run on fossil fuels, despite being equipped to use clean onshore energy.The MS Silja Europa is one of two vessels to have been procured by the government amid a lack of accommodation in Glasgow ahead of Cop26. Over 25,000 people are expected to attend the climate summit.Shore power systems allow vessels to receive electricity from land while docked, enabling them to switch off their auxiliary engines. However, the port hosting the ship, like most UK ports, does not have onshore power capabilities suitable for medium...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
CleanTechnica

General Motors Plans 40,000 EV Chargers Across US & Canada

Many people do not quite understand the idea of plugging in an electric car at home. Once or twice a week — depending on the range of the vehicle and the amount of miles driven — you connect your EV to the wall charger in the evening and wake up to a fully charged battery in the morning. No going out of your way to find a gas station. No dirty hoses to jostle into place. No credit cards to swipe. Just miles and miles of zero emissions driving.
CARS
CleanTechnica

Trucks With Onboard Solar Are Becoming A Thing

Every time I write about solar vehicles, I get the same thing from people in the comments and on social media, like:. “That’s a stupid gimmick that’ll add like a mile a day.”. “What a joke. That can’t even run the air conditioning.”. While these statements have been true for...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
CleanTechnica

What Brand Sells The Most Electric Cars In Europe?

Following up on our report on which automotive groups have been selling the most electric cars across 10 European markets, let’s look at which brands have been seeing the most sales (read: registrations). We will also look at the model rankings soon when Jose Pontes publishes his detailed report on plugin vehicle sales across all of Europe (not just in the 10 markets covered here). He will also soon publish company rankings for plugin vehicle sales (not solely sales of 100% electric vehicles) all across Europe.
ECONOMY
CleanTechnica

Toyota Reveals Specs For BZ4X Electric SUV

Toyota doesn’t get a lot of love around CleanTechnca headquarters. Quite often, while noshing on watercress and grape leaf sandwiches in the lunch room, the staff can be heard grumbling about the company’s unshakable commitment to last century hybrids and always-a-decade-away hydrogen fuel cell cars. So far, its commitment to battery electric vehicles has been grudging at best.
CARS
TheConversationAU

Electrifying transport: why New Zealand can't rely on battery-powered cars alone

The transport sector accounts for 47% of New Zealand’s carbon dioxide emissions. It will be a focus for decarbonisation to meet the country’s new climate pledge to cut emissions by half by 2030. Most (90%) transport emissions come from road transport, which is also the fastest-growing sector. Battery-driven electric vehicles have been highlighted as the sole pathway to a net-zero transport sector. But a life-cycle approach suggests we should consider more than one option. Advances in hydrogen fuel cell technologies suggest a multi-pronged strategy is a more sensible approach to decarbonisation. It also aligns well with the aim of building resilient transport...
TRAFFIC
johnnyjet.com

WOW: Canada Just Announced That All Travelers Will Be Required To Be Fully Vaccinated Even To Travel Domestically

I travel to 20+ countries a year sharing my firsthand knowledge of reward travel, travel credit card deals, travel tips and more. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau just announced that all travelers must be vaccinated, even those traveling domestically. At 39:25 in the video below, the Prime Minister announces: “Mandatory vaccination on travel. By the end of October, everyone 12 and over on a plane or train within Canada should be fully vaccinated. There will be a short period where people who are in the process of getting vaccinated can show a negative COVID-19 test. By the end of November, if you’re 12 or older and want to fly or take the train, you will have to be fully vaccinated as will staff. Testing will no longer be an option.”
TRAVEL
24/7 Wall St.

This Is The Slowest Selling Car In America

The car industry is having its best year by one measure and a mediocre year by another. Car prices have been driven to record highs. Among the primary reasons 2021 being is a strong year based on price is the pent-up demand from the COVID-19 pandemic when dealers were closed. Unfortunately, the other reason for […]
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy