Movies

Local Horror Hosts Recommend Their Favorite Films for Halloween

By Tea Krulos
milwaukeemag.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWITH HALLOWEEN APPROACHING, it’s the perfect time to curl up on the couch with some popcorn and a horror classic. We asked three local horror hosts for recommendations for a spooky good time. 1. Deadgar Winter. ABBOTT AND COSTELLO MEET FRANKENSTEIN (1948) The comedy duo encounters...

www.milwaukeemag.com

romper.com

Heidi Klum & Her Kids Have Officially Won Halloween With Their Short Horror Film

Does anyone love Halloween more than Heidi Klum? No. The answer is obviously no. The mom of four has a reputation for taking the spooky season seriously for years. This year, some might even say she’s taking it deadly serious. Because Heidi Klum made a Halloween movie with her kids that is all about the undead munching on the living, and she’s never looked more in her element.
MOVIES
northernstar.info

5 horrible horror movies

As Halloween approaches, you may find yourself browsing various streaming services for a good horror movie. If you happen upon the movies on this list, I urge you not to watch them. Beware: Here’s a list of five bad horror movies. 1. The Human Centipede Series (2009, 2011, 2015) Words...
MOVIES
99.9 The Point

Whatever Happened to Thora Birch from ‘Hocus Pocus’?

"I smell children!" Seeing as it's officially spooky season, it's time to bust out your perennial Halloween traditions and watch Hocus Pocus for the umpteenth time. Yes, you know all the words to "I Put a Spell on You." Yes, you know which Sanderson sister you are. And yes, of course you can't wait for the sequel to be released on Disney+. But do you know what happened to the Disney classic's youngest breakout star?
MOVIES
People

Heidi Klum Releases Gory Halloween Horror Film Sequel Featuring Her Kids: 'Quite Nasty to Film'

The reigning queen of Halloween has truly outdone herself this year. One year after releasing a short horror film in lieu of her annual Heidi Halloween party, Heidi Klum has created an even more gory and gruesome sequel (warning: the extremely gory clip, below, is not safe for work) in which she stars opposite her four children: Leni, 17, Henry, 15, Johan, 14, and Lou, 12.
MOVIES
buckinghamshirelive.com

Horror films shot in Buckinghamshire to watch this Halloween

Halloween is a week away which means the ghosts and pumpkins will soon be on our streets. In other words, kids will be trick-or-treating on the streets of Buckinghamshire collecting their sweets. Many films have been shot in Bucks, but have you ever wondered which ones are horror or spooky?
MOVIES
wwnytv.com

Universal Horror Film Classics

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) Universal is celebrating the 90th Anniversary of their Classic Monsters with a special double feature of the original The Invisible Man and The Wolf Man! Plus, fans will get an exclusive tour of the Universal Studios lot!. The signature adaptation of H.G. Wells’ The Invisible Man...
WATERTOWN, NY
Volume One

Local Filmmaker Sneaks Scares Into New Short Horror Film

“As the night goes on, not only does the stranger invade her house, but ...” Well, we can’t ruin the ending for you, can we? Reanna Madson recently graduated from UW-Eau Claire with a degree in theater and dance, and she’s kicking things off with her first short horror film, Bound in Rosemary, which she hopes to complete by summer 2022. “We’ve made great progress so far,” she said, “and we’re looking forward to being able to create and share more movies with the community.” Madson’s goal is to incorporate dance into her films – as she did with her first film, Avelina. Her current film is a short about a young woman who, after struggling with a new dance sequence, is interrupted by a stranger at her door. The woman finds herself in an invisible battle between her mind and her body. Madson’s short will be filmed in Eau Claire, and she is currently looking for contributions to help fund the project. Her goal is $5,000 – which enables the film crew to pull off everything they need without cutting corners.
EAU CLAIRE, WI
The Portland Mercury

Portland Film Festival's Women-Directed Shorts Bring Fun-Size Horror for Halloween

Editor's note: This article includes mentions of self-harm. The Portland Film Festival (PFF) is currently running through November 8 and has made available an impressive lineup of virtually available films you can watch right from the comfort of your own home. Across 320 films showing are some worthwhile shorts to check out, especially if you’re looking for a bit of bite-sized horror as we get into Halloween.
PORTLAND, OR
ourcommunitynow.com

Indie Film: The history of these Maine locales are fit for horror films

Maine is scary. Stephen King knows it. Anyone waking up to the year’s first blizzard with a broken snowblower knows it. And moviemakers know it – even if Maine’s baffling refusal to pass filming incentives means that most “Maine-set” horror movies and TV shows are filmed cheaper elsewhere.
MAINE STATE
TVOvermind

Underrated Horror Movie Recommendations: The Dark Half

This is one of those movies that a lot of writers should be able to appreciate since it has a lot to do with being an author and the madness that can grip those that practice the written word from time to time. That might sound a little too melodramatic, but once you start down this path it’s hard to stop sometimes, and fiction writing is perhaps one of the more addictive ways to give in to the madness since between the ideas that pop into your head and the paths we take to follow them to their endpoint, it’s sometimes hard not to feel the need to drink to drown out the nightmares that can come. This story is one of those that make a point of pushing that idea since it starts out when Thad Beaumont is just a boy and is dealing with massive headaches that turn out to be caused by a tumor growing inside his brain. The truly strange part of this is that the tumor is actually the remains of an unborn twin that was absorbed in the womb.
MOVIES
Reading Eagle

Rodeo’s Halloween Spooktacular: Interview with ‘Night of the Living Dead’ classic horror film actress

Judith O’ Dea can remember when she was 5 years old sitting on the stoop of her great grandmother’s house back in Ohio. She’d walk and sing and pretend that she was already on the stage. Very early in life O’Dea was interested in acting and she would go on to appear in multiple films, be on television and radio, and act on stage. Probably best known for playing the role of “Barbra” in George A. Romero’s 1968 classic horror film “Night of the Living Dead,” O’Dea has also enjoyed success in a second career with her own business communications company.
MOVIES
PremiumBeat.com

Halloween Tutorial Roundup: Your Horror Film Survival Kit

Learn everything you need to know about creating a horror film from start to finish with these helpful tutorials. It’s the season for horror. Whenever it starts to slightly drop in temperature from summer to fall, every horror movie guy and girl will undoubtedly break out their favorite Friday the 13th sweaters and start yearning for some new and classic horror films.
MOVIES
thepostathens.com

Our favorite horror movie villains

Halloween signifies the return of all horror villains that we have either grown up watching or become newly acquainted with. From Frank-N-Furter to Michael Myers, it’s the horror genre’s most famous terrorizers that make this season all the more spooky. With the holiday around the corner, it’s time to discuss...
MOVIES

