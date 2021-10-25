CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Can GE Stock Break Out on Earnings?

By Bret Kenwell
TheStreet
TheStreet
 6 days ago

General Electric (GE) - Get General Electric Company (GE) Report stock has been holding up pretty well lately, although it’s been consolidating for quite some time.

In fact, one could argue that GE stock has been consolidating for most of 2021.

The company has done better than expected, delivering upside guides to its free cash flow outlook.

There have been a lot of issues for General Electric to navigate over the past two years, ranging from Boeing’s (BA) - Get Boeing Company Report company-specific issues to macro issues related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Tuesday morning, we’ll get an idea of how the company weathered the past three months and what management expects going forward.

If it’s a subpar result and outlook, it may be more of the same for the stock. However, if management can deliver, we could be looking at a potentially large breakout.

Let’s look at the chart.

Trading GE Stock

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ky6RC_0cc6d7Rv00
Daily chart of GE stock.  Chart courtesy of TrendSpider.com

In the first quarter, General Electric caught a nice pop up to the $115 area (on a post-split adjusted basis). However, that nice rally was met with rapid, aggressive selling, which sent it to a low near $95.50 a few days later.

That was in March, but we’ve since seen the range get even tighter.

While $115 remains resistance and the $95.50 to $98 area has been support, we’ve mostly seen support come into play around $100 to $102 and resistance come into play between $107 and $108.

As GE stock rides the 200-day and 50-week moving averages higher, I want to see if earnings are enough to thrust shares above $108. A move over $108 would immediately open the door to $115.

If GE stock can clear $115, the $125 to $128 area would be the next zone to focus on, with the 161.8% extension coming into play near the latter, at $127.98.

On the downside, the 50-day and 200-day moving averages would be a great area to hold after the report. That would equate to a post-earnings loss of 2.5% or less.

Should shares break these measures, the 50-week moving average is the main focus. Below that puts $98 on the table, then $95.50.

Boeing is a holding in the Action Alerts PLUS member club. Want to be alerted before they buy or sell BA? Learn more now.

Comments / 0

Related
Kokomo Perspective

How to Buy Penny Stocks in November 2021

What Investors Need to Know About Trading Penny Stocks in November. 2021 has been a banner year for volatility with both penny stocks and blue chips. And as a result, many people have made money with penny stocks, and some have done the opposite. While we are in a challenging...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

3 Top Dividend Stocks to Buy in November

Devon Energy's fixed-plus-variable dividend gives it the highest yield in the S&P 500 by far. Brookfield Infrastructure offers an attractive dividend plus great growth prospects. Merck gives investors a solid dividend and growth likely on the way with the its COVID-19 pill. You won't get nearly as much yield from...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

3 Stocks to Avoid This Week

Digital World Acquisition soared two weeks ago after teaming up to launch the Truth Social social networking platform, but the SPAC still feels overbought. Activision Blizzard has taken steps back in October, and it reports financial results this week. Robinhood Markets tumbled after a rough quarter, but growth catalysts are...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

This Stock Has Doubled in a Year, and It Is About to Fly Higher

The IoT business has been a key catalyst for Synaptics. Recent design wins indicate that the company's revenue could keep growing. With a relatively cheap valuation, investors should consider buying now. Shares of Synaptics Inc (NASDAQ:SYNA) have rewarded investors handsomely over the past year. The company's shift from the commoditized...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#General Electric#Boeing Company Report#Ge Stock
Street.Com

Stocks Higher On Earnings, Barclays CEO Out After Epstein Probe, COP26 In Session As G-20 Punts on Climate - 5 Things You Must Know

Here are five things you must know for Friday, October 29:. U.S. equity futures powered higher Monday, following on from the best monthly gain for the S&P 500 in nearly a year, as earnings optimism continues to offset concern over a near-term move on tapering from the Federal Reserve that could add to signals of slowing growth in the supply chain-snarled economy.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

These Two Stocks Could 10X in 10 Years

These two companies have the traits necessary for explosive growth. PubMatic has unique characteristics that make it the preferred sell-side advertising platform. Latch is seeing incredible product adoption in its early stages. Mathematically, it is easier for a high-quality company to produce tenfold returns from a $1 billion market cap...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Boeing
The Motley Fool

Double Your Money by 2033 on Dividends Alone from This Top Energy Stock

After its recent dividend hike, and at current share prices, Kinder Morgan's payout yields 6%. 2021 guidance suggests the company will experience modest year-over-year growth. Kinder Morgan’s industry-leading natural gas business will remain relevant for decades to come. Few things in life are free. But although Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) costs...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Apple spent nearly $20 billion on stock buybacks in Q4 at average prices below the VWAP

Apple Inc. did a decent job with the nearly $20 billion it spent on open-market stock repurchases during the fiscal fourth quarter, as the average price paid was slightly below the average prices for each month and the quarter. In the technology behemoth's 10-K annual report filed early Friday with the Securities and Exchange Commission, Apple said it repurchased 35.04 million shares from Aug. 29 to Sept. 25 at an average price of $149.81, compared with the volume-weighted average price (VWAP) of $149.959 over the same period, according to a MarketWatch analysis of FactSet data. From Aug. 1 to...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Nancy Tengler Shows Interest In These 2 Semiconductor Stocks

On CNBC’s "Trading Nation," Nancy Tengler of Laffer Tengler Investments discussed chip stocks and congratulated investors who owned Wolfspeed Inc (NYSE: WOLF) after the company’s shares jumped significantly following quarterly results. Tengler said Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE: TSM) reported a great quarter and boosted outlook. The company projects...
STOCKS
stockxpo.com

Stocks End Higher With Earnings in Focus

U.S. stocks rose Thursday, buoyed by a string of solid earnings reports. The S&P 500 advanced 1% and the Nasdaq Composite gained 1.4% in 4 p.m. trading, with both indexes closing at record highs. The Dow Jones Industrial Average added about 240 points, or 0.7%, to 35730.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

2 Unstoppable Stocks That Could Turn $50,000 Into $250,000 by 2030

DocuSign is leveraging artificial intelligence to deliver the next generation of digital-document innovations. Redfin is snatching market share from traditional real estate agents by saving its customers over $1 billion to date. The stock market sell-off during September and October appears to have subsided, with the S&P 500 index now...
STOCKS
MySanAntonio

GE earnings top estimates as aviation gains buoy turnaround

General Electric Co.'s jet-engine division continued to rebound from pandemic-induced lows, helping the conglomerate to post a profit that topped Wall Street expectations in spite of supply chain turmoil. Adjusted earnings jumped to 57 cents a share in the third quarter, the company said Tuesday. Analysts had expected 43 cents,...
INDUSTRY
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
62K+
Post
233K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy