On July 13, 2021, at approximately 8 p.m., officers responded to the 6900 block of Surrey Place in Bryans Road, MD for the report of a home invasion and assault that just occurred. The initial investigation revealed the victim was exiting his vehicle in his driveway when the suspect, armed with a gun, approached him. The victim […] The post Charles Co. Detectives Identify and Arrest Suspect in Home Invasion and Robbery Case appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.

CHARLES COUNTY, MD ・ 6 DAYS AGO