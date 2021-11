Here are the names that appear on the St. Martin Parish Sheriff's Office Daily Arrest Report for October 18-21. The city of Breaux Bridge pops up with slightly more frequency than other cities but the list features names from a wide variety including cities in the parish like St. Martinville and Stephensville, cities from neighboring parishes like New Iberia and Lafayette, and an out-of-state name from Sugarland, Texas.

BREAUX BRIDGE, LA ・ 7 DAYS AGO