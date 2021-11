The major U.S. stock market index, the S&P 500, reached a new all-time high yesterday at 4572. It is likely to continue advancing over the coming days. WTI Crude Oil spot broke $85 yesterday to reach a new 7-year high price, although it sold off somewhat later in the day. However, there is a strong long-term bullish trend, so it is still likely that we will see prices continue to rise again after the retracement plays out, with the next key resistance level sitting at $85.66.

STOCKS ・ 7 DAYS AGO