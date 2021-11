LSU is looking for a new head football coach. One might have just gotten more difficult to hire. Michigan State’s 37-33 win over Michigan on Saturday might have head coach Mel Tucker thinking that East Lansing, Mich., isn’t such a bad place to build a program. The fan support and environment around the rivalry on Saturday was outstanding. That could make it tougher for LSU, if the Tigers hope to hire him, according to Paul Finebaum on his podcast. The win over Michigan should only make him more beloved by the Spartans’ fan base.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 18 HOURS AGO