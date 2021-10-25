CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

2021 Kentucky Forage and Grassland Council Fall Grazing Conference set for Thursday

By Brandon Sears Extension Agent
Richmond Register
 6 days ago

Sustainable Intensification of Pasture Management in the Mid-South — this program is a joint effort of the Kentucky Forage and Grassland Council, University of Kentucky Cooperative Extension, and the University of Kentucky Master Grazer Program. Where and when. Thursday at Clark County Extension Office, Winchester. Registration Fee: At the...

www.richmondregister.com

Princeton Times Leader

Kentucky Horticulture Council visits Magney Legacy Ridge Farm

Editor’s note: This article was posted on the Kentucky Horticulture Council’s Facebook page on Oct. 8. Our Fresh Friday feature this week is Magney Legacy Ridge Farm in Princeton, Kentucky! A small-garden-turned-profitable-business, Magney Legacy Ridge Farm is a family business to its core. Owners Angela and Ray Magney, along with their children, lived a number of places across the country before moving to Kentucky in 2012 and starting the family farm. It wasn’t until three years ago, when the farm hired horticulturalist Patrick, that the farm started the transition towards bigger markets and more customers. Patrick’s family owned a farm diagonal from the Magney’s farm, which is how he found out about the job. He would go on to help grow the business, work to get organic certification, and most recently, marry the Magney’s daughter, Hannah! The farm consists of 50 acres of beautiful farmland, but the bulk of their produce is grown on the small, but mighty, plot in front of Angela and Ray’s home. This plot and their four high tunnels feeds their consistent 50-60 CSA members March-December.
PRINCETON, KY
upstateforever.org

Improving grassland bird habitat

Upstate Forever, Clemson University, and Conestee Nature Preserve received a grant from The Cornell Lab and Land Trust Alliance's Land Trust Bird Conservation Initiative to study, determine & share best management practices to restore and improve grassland bird habitats. After thorough research by wildlife biology students at Clemson, we're thrilled to share a guide featuring key recommendations.
ANIMALS
Richmond Register

Kentucky Steel Center has ...

Experience a plus. Beginning pay $14/hr. with increases up to $15/hr. first year; and up to $16/hr. the second year. Must pass a drug screen, background check and physical. Apply in person at 1101 Mayde Road, Berea or. email vmooney@. kentuckysteel.com EOE.
BEREA, KY
Richmond Register

Birds can keep 4-H’ers interested in the outdoors through the winter

​Young people can enjoy their natural environment, despite the weather getting cooler. Watching and feeding birds is a great way for youth and their families to continue to enjoy the outdoors and learn more about their backyards. Kentucky is a winter home to a diverse group of birds including cardinals,...
ANIMALS
ocj.com

Precautions for feeding frosted forages

One of these days soon we will have a frost. There is potential for some forage toxicities and other problems that can develop after a frost. Prussic acid poisoning and high nitrates are the main concern with a few specific annual forages and several weed species, but there is also an increased risk of bloat when grazing legumes after a frost.
AGRICULTURE
High Plains Journal

Beef and Forages Field Day set Oct. 29

Ways to improve cattle health and reproduction are features of a Beef and Forages Field Day on Oct. 29 at the University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture’s Southwest Research and Extension Center in Hope. The field day will be beneficial to both new and veteran cattle ranchers, SWREC Director...
AGRICULTURE

