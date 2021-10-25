2021 Kentucky Forage and Grassland Council Fall Grazing Conference set for Thursday

Editor’s note: This article was posted on the Kentucky Horticulture Council’s Facebook page on Oct. 8. Our Fresh Friday feature this week is Magney Legacy Ridge Farm in Princeton, Kentucky! A small-garden-turned-profitable-business, Magney Legacy Ridge Farm is a family business to its core. Owners Angela and Ray Magney, along with their children, lived a number of places across the country before moving to Kentucky in 2012 and starting the family farm. It wasn’t until three years ago, when the farm hired horticulturalist Patrick, that the farm started the transition towards bigger markets and more customers. Patrick’s family owned a farm diagonal from the Magney’s farm, which is how he found out about the job. He would go on to help grow the business, work to get organic certification, and most recently, marry the Magney’s daughter, Hannah! The farm consists of 50 acres of beautiful farmland, but the bulk of their produce is grown on the small, but mighty, plot in front of Angela and Ray’s home. This plot and their four high tunnels feeds their consistent 50-60 CSA members March-December.

