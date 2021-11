When was the last time you changed your home’s furnace filters? Most pros recommend changing HVAC filters at least every three months to achieve the cleanest air possible in your home. But you might want to do so about once per month if you have allergies. While the frequency of changing your furnace filters matters, so does the quality of the filter itself. We’ve gathered the best furnace filters for long term, effective use in your home, as well as some guidance on picking the right one for you. Quality furnace filters eliminate allergens like dust, dirt, pet dander and mold...

