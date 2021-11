Tonya Evans, professor at Penn State Dickinson Law, joined Cheddar to talk about the meme coin war flaring up between the Shiba Inu and Dogecoin tokens. She noted that one of the most fascinating takeaways from the crypto craze is the "power of community" being able to manipulate market prices. Evans also talked about the rising number of coins coming to market and how to assess if they are worth investing in.

