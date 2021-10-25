CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lithium Iodide Market Statistics, Business Opportunities, Competitive Landscape and Industry Analysis Report by 2027

Las Vegas Herald
 6 days ago

The latest report published by Reports and Data is a work of meticulous research on the global Lithium Iodide industry. It delves into the core structure of the industry to highlight its key segments and various micro-economic and macro-economic factors that influence industry growth. The report elucidates the key market dynamics...

www.lasvegasherald.com

Comments / 0

Las Vegas Herald

Fungicides Market Share, Worth, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, Revenue Analysis, 2017-2027

The global fungicides market is expected to reach USD 25.93 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The growing occurrence of plant and crop diseases are driving the growth of the market. Diseases are a significant source of crop and plant damage, which may be caused by several plant pathogenic organisms. Fungi are the leading reason for crop loss across the globe. Diseases often have a substantial economic impact on quality and yield; hence disease management is an indispensable component of production for the majority of the crops. Fungicides, in general, find usage for disease control during the planting and growth of a crop, increased productivity, and reducing blemishes. Diseased food crops, typically, produce less as their leaves, necessary for photosynthesis, are affected by the disease. It has been found that one in every eight crop plants fails to yield owing to fungal disease, thereby necessitating the need for crop protection policies.
AGRICULTURE
Las Vegas Herald

Ceramic Textile Market: An Exclusive Study on Upcoming Trends and Growth Opportunities

Opportunities in the ceramic textile market have evolved through a number of stages. Lucintel has found the future of this market to be promising; the ceramic textile market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 10%. In this market, industrial is expected to remain the largest end use industry, and vitreous alumina-silica segment is expected to remain the largest fiber type. Players can benefit from the available opportunities like growth in the transportation and industrial sectors.
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

Benzene Market Industry Outlook, Worth, Trends, Revenue Growth Analysis to 2028

The latest industry analysis report published by Reports and Data offers a panoramic view of the global Benzene industry and its key segments. The report offers a concise market summary and highlights the key factors influencing market growth. The global benzene market is forecast to reach USD 118.99 Billion by 2028, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Benzene is a commodity petrochemical and an aromatic hydrocarbon product. It is manufactured as a by-product in refineries and stream crackers.
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

Nitrile Rubber Market Size, Product Launch, Major Companies, Revenue Analysis, Till 2027 | Reports and Data

Reports and Data have recently published a novel report on the global Nitrile Rubber Market to provide details about ongoing and upcoming activities in the Nitrile Rubber industry. The global market is expected to reach USD 1.87 Billion by 2027 from USD 1.15 billion in 2019 with a CAGR of 6.6%. The research report offers in-depth information about market share, market size, revenue growth, drivers, restraints, limitations, growth opportunities, and top companies in the market.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Business Opportunities#Market Research#Reports And Data#Swot
Las Vegas Herald

Plastic Decking Market Research, Size Analysis, Industry Outlook, & Region Forecast, 2020-2028

This study relies on the evolution of the Plastic Decking Market to derive the trends that are observed. A significant increase in the Asian and the Middle Eastern market is visible, which promises the expansion of the market in the coming years. The chemical industry has witnessed vast growth in the Chinese chemicals sector, which is in turn affecting the value-chain of the European chemicals market.
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

Construction Chemicals Market Business Opportunities To Reviewed In New Report

As per Persistence Market Research analysis, the India construction chemicals market is projected to reach a market value of US$ 21.6 Bn in 2031, expanding at an impressive CAGR of close to 14% over the forecast period of 2021-2031. Construction chemicals are usually added to construction materials in order to...
INDUSTRY
Las Vegas Herald

Pressure Sensitive Adhesive (PSA) Market Research, Trends, Major Players, Share Analysis & Forecast Till 2028

The report examines the Pressure Sensitive Adhesive (PSA) Market scenario to predict how COVID-19 might impact the prospective growth of the sector. The global pressure sensitive adhesive (PSA) market size is expected to reach USD 15.98 Billion in 2028 and register a revenue CAGR of 5.8% over the forecast period, according to the latest report by Reports and Data. It evaluates key elements like overall revenue, technological innovations, product pipeline, product offerings, recent deals, research and development, and strategic initiatives such as mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, joint ventures, etc. This helps readers understand how these aspects are expected to affect the industry during the forecast period and benefit from the existing growth opportunities and prepare for challenges.
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

Growing Demand for Natural Emulsifiers and Co-Emulsifers to Propel Market on an Upward Growth Trajectory

The unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic has affected the global economy to a great extent. Considering the food industry, one of the most important sectors of the economy, a tremendous impact has been witnessed on the entire process from the field to the consumer. The restrictions in the movement of workers, closure of food production facilities, and changes in consumer demand have put excessive pressure on the food industry.
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

3D Bio-printability of Carboxymethyl Cellulose-based Hydrogel will Augur Well for the Market Growth - New Study by FactMR

The unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic has affected the global economy to a great extent. Considering the food industry, one of the most important sectors of the economy, a tremendous impact has been witnessed on the entire process from the field to the consumer. The restrictions in the movement of workers, closure of food production facilities, and changes in consumer demand have put excessive pressure on the food industry.
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

North America is Likely to Retain its Position of the Largest Market with Multiple Opportunities for EV Traction Motor Market Players - FactMR Study

250 Pages EV Traction Motor Market Survey by Fact MR, A Leading Business and Competitive Intelligence Provider. Latest industry analysis by Fact MR, predicts sales of EV Traction Motor to swell at propelled CAGR through 2031, as automotive sales gradually recover across the world. The report is intended at presenting insights into hidden growth opportunities and challenges. It also offers recommendations to help businesses to prep for unforeseen challenges.
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

Smart PPE Market is Expected to be Valued at US$ 550 Mn by 2031 End

The market study done by Fact.MR gives exclusive information about how the market will grow. The study identifies crucial trends that are determining the growth of Smart PPE market. This newly published report sheds light on vital dynamics, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players as well as emerging players associated with the production and supply. The latest report by Fact.MR provides detailed Market Analysis of Smart PPE.
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

Augmenting Demand for Clean Labelling to Create Growth Opportunities for the Polysaccharides and Oligosaccharides Market

250 Pages Oligosaccharides Market Survey by Fact MR, A Leading Business and Competitive Intelligence Provider. The unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic has affected the global economy to a great extent. Considering the food industry, one of the most important sectors of the economy, a tremendous impact has been witnessed on the entire process from the field to the consumer. The restrictions in the movement of workers, closure of food production facilities, and changes in consumer demand have put excessive pressure on the food industry.
INDUSTRY
Las Vegas Herald

Global Pour Point Depressants Market to be Driven by the Rising Industrialisation and Automotive Sector in the Forecast Period of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, 'Global Pour Point Depressants Market Size, Share, Price, Trends, Growth, Analysis, Key Players, Outlook, Report, Forecast 2021-2026', gives an in-depth analysis of the global pour point depressants market, assessing the market based on its segments like product, end use and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter's Five Forces models.
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

Global N-Hexane Market to be Driven by the Increasing Utilisation in Edible Oil Extraction in the Forecast Period of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, 'Global N-Hexane Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026', gives an in-depth analysis of the global n-hexane market, assessing the market based on its segments like applications and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter's Five Forces models.
INDUSTRY
Las Vegas Herald

Smart Water Meter Market Size, Share, Upcoming Trends and Overview Report 2021-2028

The global smart water meter market was valued at USD 5,882.6 Million in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 12.69 Billion by the year 2028, at a CAGR of 9.9%. The growth factors that are driving the global smart water meters market are the increasing demand for reconstruction of old infrastructures, the need for accurate billing process, and wastage reduction. The rising demand for the reduction in the overall costing, demand for an efficient & accurate operation in the residential, industrial, and commercial sectors, and reduction in greenhouse gas footprint, are also significant reasons for fuelling the growth of the global market. The checking of operations at the end user level and at the distributor end saves money, which in turn boosts the smart water meters market. The government utility bodies are adapting smart water meters technology in various regions to overcome problems in the near future, which is driving the global market.
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

Mining Equipment Market: Growing Demand to Boost the Market Growth | Caterpillar Inc. , Liebherr Group, Atlas Copco,Komatsu Ltd

Global Mining Equipment Market Size study, by Equipment (Underground Mining, Surface Mining, Crushing, Pulverizing & Screening, Drills & Breakers and Others), Application (Metal Mining, Non-metal Mining and Coal Mining) and Regional Forecasts 2021-2027 , Covid 19 Outbreak Impact research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider Mining Equipment market, and compares it with other markets., market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, market effect factors analysis, Mining Equipment market size forecast, market data & Graphs and Statistics, Tables, Bar &Pie Charts, and many more for business intelligence. Get complete Report (Including Full TOC, 100+ Tables & Figures, and Chart). - In-depth Analysis Pre & Post COVID-19 Market Outbreak Impact Analysis & Situation by Region.
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

High Purity Alumina Market Growth Forecast Analysis By Manufacturers, Regions, Type And Application

Over the last couple of decades, globally, the electronics industry has witnessed significant growth, innovation, and transformation to higher levels. Furthermore, a key segment of the electronics industry – LEDs – has witnessed lucrative growth since the last couple of years, owing to its increased use in many electronic components. High purity alumina is one such high value-added chemical compound used in several electronic applications for high grade end use. Demand is estimated to witness significant growth over the coming years, aiding the growth of the high purity alumina market.
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

Drugs of Abuse Testing Services Market Revenue, Growth, Restraints, Trends, Company Profiles, Analysis & Forecast Till 2028

The global drugs of abuse testing services market size is expected to reach USD 3.92 billion by 2028 and register a CAGR of 5.5% according to the latest report by Reports and Data. Growing consumption of alcohol, illegal drugs, and recreational chemicals, increasing awareness about drug of abuse tests and their increasing usage for medical and legal purposes are key factors driving global market revenue growth.
INDUSTRY

