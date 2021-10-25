Fumed Silica Market Size, Top Countries Data, Industry Share, Overview, Statistics, Regional Economy, Development and Forecast to 2027

The global fungicides market is expected to reach USD 25.93 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The growing occurrence of plant and crop diseases are driving the growth of the market. Diseases are a significant source of crop and plant damage, which may be caused by several plant pathogenic organisms. Fungi are the leading reason for crop loss across the globe. Diseases often have a substantial economic impact on quality and yield; hence disease management is an indispensable component of production for the majority of the crops. Fungicides, in general, find usage for disease control during the planting and growth of a crop, increased productivity, and reducing blemishes. Diseased food crops, typically, produce less as their leaves, necessary for photosynthesis, are affected by the disease. It has been found that one in every eight crop plants fails to yield owing to fungal disease, thereby necessitating the need for crop protection policies.

