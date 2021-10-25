CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
10 Foods High in Biotin for Healthy Hair, Skin and Nails

By Anthea Levi, RD
 6 days ago

Biotin is known as the hair, skin and nails nutrient, but the B vitamin does a whole lot more. Also known as vitamin B7, biotin plays a key role in digestion, gene expression and communication between cells in the body, per the National Institutes of Health (NIH).

FYI, It's true that biotin supports hair and nail growth, but it's not guaranteed to strengthen and lengthen if you aren't actually deficient in the B vitamin, according to an August 2017 review in the journal Skin Appendage Disorders. And considering a true biotin deficiency is rare, most of us don't need to take biotin supplements.

While there's no evidence that high-dose biotin supplements cause harm, they may alter lab results like vitamin D and thyroid hormone levels, according to the NIH. Always tell your doctor about any supplements you're taking before getting lab work done.

How Much Biotin Do You Need Per Day?

Many vitamins come with a recommended dietary allowance (RDA), which represents the amount of a nutrient most people should eat daily in order to meet their needs. When there isn’t sufficient research to determine an RDA, experts apply an adequate intake, or AI, instead. AIs represent the daily intake level that’s likely to meet most people's needs for a specific nutrient.

That’s where biotin comes in. The vitamin comes with an AI instead of an RDA. The AI for all people over 19 years of age (including pregnant folks) is 30 micrograms (mcg) of biotin per day. Lactating people require slightly more biotin, with an AI of 35 mcg per day.

Here are 10 vitamin B7 foods to add to your diet. The Daily Value (DV) percentages below are based on an AI of 30 micrograms of biotin per day.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2too5O_0cc6UCSA00
Beef liver is full of B vitamins that support energy production in the body. Image Credit: Arundhati Sathe/iStock/GettyImages

Beef liver is an undeniably stellar source of B vitamins like riboflavin, B12 and folate. It's also the best source of biotin. A 3-ounce serving of beef liver provides more than your full day's worth of biotin — and an astounding 2,944 percent of the DV for B12, per the NIH.

Not only are eggs rich in key nutrients like protein, vitamin D and choline, but they're also one of the top food sources of biotin. One whole, cooked egg serves up 33 percent of the DV for biotin.

Friendly reminder: Vitamin D is essential for bone health and immune function, while choline is critical for neural development in fetuses. Give your hand a go at these tasty egg recipes you haven't tried yet.

Canned salmon is loaded with good-for-you nutrients, including immune-supportive vitamin D, omega-3s and — you guessed it — biotin. Three ounces of canned salmon provides 17 percent of the DV for biotin.

Plus, canned salmon is a great source of calcium, as it's typically packed with its bones. The bones are ultra-thin and often crushed up, so you won't run the risk of choking on them like you may when you find a stray bone in your salmon filet.

Go ahead and get creative with these protein-rich canned fish recipes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gpEoa_0cc6UCSA00
Pair biotin-rich pork chops with hearty sides like spinach and sweet potatoes for a balanced meal. Image Credit: Bruce Peter Morin/iStock/GettyImages

A 3-ounce cooked pork chop provides 13 percent of the DV for biotin. Pair the protein with antioxidant-rich vegetables like spinach and sweet potato, both of which also provide biotin, for a balanced meal.

Tip

Pork tenderloin is the leanest cut of pork. Opt for tenderloin over fattier cuts like pork belly or ribs if you're looking to eat less saturated fat.

There's biotin in that burger. A 3-ounce beef patty provides 13 percent of DV for biotin, plus iron and protein.

If it's doable for you, consider opting for grass-fed beef, which tends to be higher in antioxidants like vitamin E as well as anti-inflammatory omega-3 fatty acids, per the Mayo Clinic.

One of the richest sources of the antioxidant vitamin E, sunflower seeds are also one of the best vegetarian biotin-rich foods. You'll get 9 percent of the DV for biotin from a ¼-cup serving of roasted sunflower seeds. Feel free to sprinkle the seeds on your salads for extra nutrients.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0u4gSy_0cc6UCSA00
This biotin-rich vegetable is a great source of gut-healthy fiber, too. Image Credit: LauriPatterson/E+/GettyImages

An excellent source of energizing carbohydrates, sweet potatoes also serve up some biotin. A ½-cup serving of cooked sweet potatoes offers 8 percent of the DV for biotin.

Sweet potatoes also put key antioxidants like beta-carotene to your plate, plus fiber and potassium. If you're bored of the standard baked spud, try one of these surprising sweet potato recipes — cookies and nachos included.

We're pretty nuts for nuts. Not only are nuts a great source of heart-healthy monounsaturated fats, but they also deliver fiber and vitamin E.

That nutrient-dense makeup may be part of the reason why studies have shown that eating just 1 ounce of nuts daily is associated with a reduced risk of heart disease, stroke and cancer, per a December 2016 systematic review in the journal BMC Medicine.

A ¼-cup serving of roasted almonds will bring you 5 percent of the DV for biotin. Add them to just about any meal of the day, like oatmeal in the a.m. and a grain bowl at dinner.

Though the same portion of canned salmon contains more biotin, canned tuna also provides a bit of the B vitamin. A 3-ounce serving of canned tuna delivers 2 percent of the DV for biotin.

Though better known for its non-heme iron, potassium and vitamin K, this leafy green is a vegan source of biotin. A ½-cup serving of boiled spinach has 2 percent of the DV for vitamin B7.

Tip

Biotin is a water-soluble vitamin. That means boiling foods that contain biotin may result in less of the nutrient in the final product, as the vitamin can leach into the water during boiling. Instead of boiling spinach, try steaming it, eating it raw or reserving the water left over from boiling for use in soups.

Comments / 0

EatThis

One Major Effect of Eating Beets, Says Science

Beets are most commonly known for their bright red coloring and earthy flavors, but they pack more of a nutritional punch than some people may realize. In a 2019 issue of Critical Reviews of Food Science and Nutrition, researchers argued for incorporating more beets into people's daily diet due to their affordability, accessibility, and long list of health benefits.
NUTRITION
