Few voters casting ballots early

Early in-person voting began Oct. 12 for municipal elections in Moultrie, Berlin, Ellenton and Doerun. It will end on Friday ahead of the Nov. 2 general election. Metro Creative Connection

MOULTRIE, Ga. — Response to early voting in the area’s municipal elections has been limited.

Voters have a three-week period prior to Election Day to cast ballots in early voting. That period started Oct. 12 and ends Friday.

As of Monday morning, few voters have taken advantage of the opportunity in Berlin, Doerun, Ellenton or Moultrie.

Berlin

Berlin City Clerk Miranda Merritt said only one person has voted early there. “And I think that was on the first day,” she said.

Mark Bridwell is running unopposed for Berlin mayor, and four people are vying for three city council seats: Tina Bridwell, Sharon Merritt, Kayla Summerlin and Donna Wilson-Gorges.

Doerun

Doerun City Clerk Kimberly Taylor estimated 12 or 13 people had cast ballots there, where voters are being asked to decide whether to allow package sales of liquor. The town already allows beer and wine sales.

The referendum is the only matter on the ballot; no city council seats are up for election this year.

Ellenton

Ellenton Mayor Audie Perry Sr. said about 20 people have voted early there, according to what he’s been told. The city clerk was unavailable Monday due to a family emergency.

Ellenton has a full slate in the election with contested races for all three posts under consideration.

Perry is being challenged for the mayor’s seat by Rodney C. Dabbs. Incumbent City Councilman Donald Branch faces opposition from James Perry Jr., and Jackie J. Castleberry and Jennifer Perry are vying for a council seat that was vacant.

Moultrie

For the first time this year, Colquitt County elections officials are supervising Moultrie’s municipal election. Early voting has been taking place at the Colquitt County Courthouse Annex, 101 E. Central Ave., as it usually does for county and state elections.

County Registrar Paula McCullough said 241 voters have cast ballots early.

McCullough pointed out that a new state voting law requires early voting to be available on two Saturdays during the three-week period, but only four people voted on each of those two Saturdays.

One Moultrie city council race has opposition: Incumbent Daniel Dunn is challenged by Kenneth “Ken” Turnipseed in District II, Post 5. Margaret Mathis is the only candidate in District I, Post 2, and incumbent Wilma Lanette Hadley is the only candidate in District III, Post 6.

Casting ballots

Except for Moultrie, early voting is taking place at the respective cities’ city halls through Friday. In Moultrie, votes can be cast 9 a.m.-5 p.m. through Friday at the Colquitt County Courthouse Annex, 101 E. Central Ave.

On Election Day, Nov. 2, voting will be held 7 a.m.-7 p.m. at Berlin, Doerun and Ellenton city halls.

In Moultrie, voting will take place 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Nov. 2 at Tommy Meredith Gym, 1100 11th Ave. S.W.