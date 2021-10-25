CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dog Abandoned On The Road Falls In Love With His Rescuer | The Dodo

Eastern Arizona Courier
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis dog was abandoned on the side of the road and was so scared. A...

www.eacourier.com

rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Woman Visits A Chained Up Dog For Over A Year | The Dodo Soulmates

This woman finds a very sweet akita that has been chained to a tree for more than four years. After animal control does nothing, she decides to visit her and feed her for an entire year. Watch when she finally takes her home, she gets to play in snow for the first time and start their lives together.
PETS
bestfriends.org

Fall in love with these dogs on Pit Bull Awareness Day

On October 26 we’re celebrating some of the most kind and cuddly, gentle and joyful dogs you’ll ever meet. That’s right, it’s Pit Bull Awareness Day, although at Best Friends, every day is an opportunity to honor our four-legged friends and to dispel misinformation that can be harmful to them.
ANIMALS
Henry County Daily Herald

Woman Changes The Life Of Every Dog She Meets | The Dodo

You can keep up with Tycho on Instagram for updates: http://thedo.do/yorkshirepooches. Special thanks to Asoc. Saved by the Vet Solca for rescuing Tycho, you can check them out on Instagram: thedo.do/dogood_romania. Additional thanks to Lucky's Legacy Rescue for their help, you can check them out on Instagram: http://thedo.do/luckys_legacy_rescue. Introducing Dodo...
ANIMALS
Henry County Daily Herald

Beagle And His New Adorable Best Friend | The Dodo

When this beagle's new kitten best friend uses her ear as a blanket!. Keep up with Chloe and Chlea on Instagram: https://thedo.do/thebeagleandthebun and TikTok: https://thedo.do/Thebeagleandthebun. Welcome to the discussion. Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
PETS
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Man Gives Every Dog He Saves The Best Life | The Dodo Heroes

This guy sold his nightclub to save thousands of dogs ❤️. To help Takis save more dogs, you can support the Takis Shelter: https://thedo.do/takis and https://thedo.do/takispatron. Follow him on Facebook for updates: https://thedo.do/takisshelter. Introducing Dodo swag! https://shop.thedodo.com/. Love Animals? Subscribe: http://thedo.do/2tv6Ocd. ¿Hablas español?: https://thedo.do/2BsuN4o. Follow The Dodo:. Tweet with us...
PETS
news-shield.com

Dog Returned 2 Days After Being Adopted | The Dodo Foster Diaries

Foster parents were heartbroken when this dog was returned 2 days after being adopted, until.... Keep up with Chips Ahoy on TikTok: https://thedo.do/nicegirljulie. Tweet with us on Twitter: https://thedo.do/2Jast1M. Howl with us on TikTok: https://thedo.do/2qFkbGT. Take a peek at our Snapchat: http://thedo.do/2gkVhsz. Love our Instagram: http://thedo.do/2agAEce. Like us on Facebook:...
PETS
homenewshere.com

Woman Rescues Feral Kittens From An Abandoned Mansion | The Dodo Foster Diaries

Mary and her rescue partner Ash came across an abandoned mansion with several kittens living there. The two of them teamed up together to rescue the kittens and all of their parents. Ash got the adults fixed and taken care of, while Mary took in all of the kittens. Some of the kittens were very spicy, but finally ended up caving into the love Mary showed them each day!
ANIMALS
Henry County Daily Herald

This Woman’s Life Will Never Be The Same After Adopting This Senior Dog | The Dodo

Alaska is a senior German shepherd who spent most of her life in the shelter. Alaska’s mom slowly opened her up and showed her what love is. Alaska knew what it meant to be a dog for the first time ever. Introducing Dodo swag! https://shop.thedodo.com/. Love Animals? Subscribe: http://thedo.do/2tv6Ocd. ¿Hablas...
PETS
tribuneledgernews.com

Tiniest Abandoned Puppy Makes Unreal Transformation | The Dodo

Watch until the end! You won't believe what kind of difference a little love makes. ❤️. Special thanks to LA on Cloud 9 for finding Jordan and getting him to Hope for Paws for the help he needed. Follow Hope For Paws: thedo.do/hfp on Facebook for rescue updates: thedo.do/hopeforpaws. Keep...
ANIMALS
jacksonprogress-argus.com

This Guy Stopped Traffic To Save A Kitten In The Road | The Dodo

This guy was on a Sunday motorcycle ride when he saw a kitten in the middle of the road. He and his partner stopped traffic and got the kitten to safety. Watch as he and the kitten reunite two months after finding a forever home. Some footage provided by @ViralHog.
PETS
99.5 WKDQ

Abandoned Senior Dog Is Looking For Loving Place To Live Out Her Days [VIDEO]

Allow us to introduce you to this week's Pet of the Week from the Vanderburgh Humane Society. Hey, I'm Eliza. I'm the 3rd longest dog resident at the VHS. I came in mid-August. I'm 13 years old. I do well with other dogs, but obviously, I'm kind of low energy. Sadly, I was abandoned outside the VHS in a really dirty crate and found by Cardio for Canines volunteers on a Saturday morning. I would be great as a part of the Pets for Seniors program where they adopt senior pets to senior people for free. But, I can go with anyone, doesn’t have to be a senior. I just want to live out the rest of my days surrounded by love.
VANDERBURGH COUNTY, IN
henrycountytimes.com

A dog and his people

As I see it, there is this one relationship in the life of many men that compares to no other. It is not primarily physical, nor is it spiritual in the sense that we use that word. But emotional? While men tend to hide their emotions all too often, we see them unabashedly eager to display affection for their dogs. There is this indescribable bond between a man and his dog. Not that women can’t love a dog. But it’s different, somehow. Some dogs are made up of characteristics that endear them to women, and I don’t necessarily mean poodles and lap dogs. Our basset hound, Missy, was for quite a while the most beloved pet of our three daughters, and by far the best friend the MOTH (Man Of The House) had during those years. I am still amazed by that dog and her influence on our household. As much as I detested her constant need of a bath and her general tendency to disrupt any calm that might occur, I must admit that she was a positive influence in our lives. But she was not my best friend.
PETS
Clayton News Daily

We Don't Deserve Dogs | The Dodo

Tweet with us on Twitter: https://thedo.do/2Jast1M. Take a peek at our Snapchat: http://thedo.do/2gkVhsz. For the love of animals. Pass it on. Welcome to the discussion. Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
PETS
Outside Online

Why We Love an Internet Dog

When sled-dog musher Blair Braverman first started posting about her team on Twitter, it was just for fun—a distraction from her work as a journalist. But soon she had legions of devoted followers, who couldn’t get enough of her high-energy pups’ and their training routines in Wisconsin. Then there’s ultrarunner Jen Goldbeck, who found an enormous fan base for the aging and sickly golden retrievers that she and her husband care for in the Florida Keys. So what is it about looking at other people’s best friends online that makes us feel so good? Is it simply the happy-go-lucky nature of dogs? Or the way that cheering them on brings us together?
ANIMALS
Slate

Could a Dog Truly Love a Robot?

The author of Dog Is Love: Why and How Your Dog Loves You responds to Andrew Silverman’s “Furgen.”. It doesn’t take any special technology to see that dogs love people. Hildegard von Bingen, in the 11th century, noted that “a certain natural community of behavior binds [the dog] to humans. Therefore, he responds to man, understand him, loves him and likes to stay with him.” It could fairly be said that, like Othello, dogs love not wisely, but too well. Their loyalty to our capricious species has seen dogs led into wars, ill-fated Arctic expeditions, and many other tragic misadventures.
PETS

