For the fans! Taylor Swift collaborates with fine jeweler on affordable replica of ring she wore while writing original 'Red' album

By Pandora Amoratis For Dailymail.com
 6 days ago

Red (Taylor's Version) is the much anticipated second re-recorded album by Taylor Swift.

On the cover, the 31-year-old is the picture of autumnal perfection in a camel coat, velvet Janessa Leoné cap, crimson lips and a ring with the word 'red' encrusted in diamonds.

The custom bauble was inspired by Cathy Waterman’s signature LOVE Ring, which the fine jeweler and her daughter Claire Winter Kislinger gifted to Taylor in 2011.

Taylor wore that ring when writing the original Red album.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xCWvc_0cc6RPVK00
Red (Taylor's Version) is the much anticipated second re-recorded album by Taylor Swift. On the cover, the 31-year-old is the picture of autumnal perfection in a camel coat, velvet Janessa Leoné cap, crimson lips and a ring with the word 'red' in diamonds
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dlCur_0cc6RPVK00
The custom bauble was inspired by Cathy Waterman’s signature LOVE Ring, which the jeweler and her daughter Claire Winter Kislinger gifted to Taylor in 2011

Taylor wore her LOVE ring while writing the original RED album, so it’s fitting that she should celebrate its re-release with this special version.

Forever devoted to her millions of fans, and wanting to bring them a long for the ride, The Wildest Dreams singer collaborated with her friend Claire and designer Cathy Waterman on a replica of the ring she wears on the album cover.

The Diamond-shaped adjustable ring, featuring a design of the word "RED" cut out and detailed with inlaid CZ crystals and scalloped edges, retails for $45.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CdRMI_0cc6RPVK00
Swifties can now decorate their digits with an exact replica of the ring Taylor dons on the album cover, out November 12
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aNz7m_0cc6RPVK00
While most artists release merch to go along with their albums, Taylor takes it one step further by providing product that's meaningful

'Our friendship has always been really important to me,' said Claire.

'Taylor is such a steady, reliable friend. The collaboration is significant to me personally and for the brand as well.

'My mom has always said that the people she wants to be associated with most are talented, strong, hard-working women. Check. Check. Check.'

While most artists release marketable merch to go along with their albums, Taylor takes it one step further by providing product with meaning.

Back in 2020, she celebrated her album 'Folklore' by offerings cardigans that matched the knit she wore in the video.

Act fast Swifties! The accessibly-priced, limited edition ring will be available exclusively at store.taylorswift.com.

