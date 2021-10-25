Housing affordability is top issue in Lynnwood council races

The Minneapolis Public Housing Authority (MPHA) has plans to build and maintain 16 deeply affordable scattered site developments throughout Minneapolis and two of these will be in Seward. The new buildings will consist of modular four- and six-plexes that will be available to people with incomes of 30% or lower than Area Median Income (AMI), specifically families with children. The new units will be a combination of two-bedroom and three-bedroom configurations. Residents will pay no more than 30% of their income on rent. This is exciting news, but I do have some reservations.

