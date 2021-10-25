Housing affordability is top issue in Lynnwood council races

(CBS4)– With 2021’s Election Day right around the corner, towns across Colorado’s high country have made it clear: affordable housing is a top priority.
“‘Where am I going to live? I just got kicked out of my house’ — I constantly hear this for a myriad of reasons, but that’s where we’re at. We’re in a crisis, we really are in a crisis,” said Dave Chapin, Mayor of the Town of Vail.
Chapin says the tourists have flooded Vail while the employees are leaving. A ballot measure this November would increase the sales tax rate by .5% (personal groceries excluded), bringing...
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The home of the Hays Bald Eagles could soon become Pittsburgh’s newest city park.
This week, the city council voted to advance a bill to buy the land in Hays Wood for $1 from the Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA).
Councilman Corey O’Connor tells the Trib the plan is to treat it like a huge nature preserve with walking trails instead of ballfields.
Since the URA bought the land five years ago for $5 the city has planned to designate it as a public park.
It would be the second-largest public park in Pittsburgh with 642 acres to Frick Park’s 644.
The Lynnwood City Council last week reviewed preliminary findings from a survey taken by local business owners who agreed the city is a welcoming place, but at times difficult to work with. In August, the city sent surveys to 2,100 Lynnwood businesses to learn how it could help them recover...
SALEM — The future use of Salem State University’s South Campus will define political life in Ward 7 for the next two years, something both candidates running for the ward’s City Council seat agree on. Voters on Tuesday will be tasked with electing either Francis “Fran” Riggieri, a Lafayette Street...
PEABODY — As voters head to the polls Tuesday for the first biennial election since the start of the pandemic, several races are shaping up that could bring some new
The Minneapolis Public Housing Authority (MPHA) has plans to build and maintain 16 deeply affordable scattered site developments throughout Minneapolis and two of these will be in Seward. The new buildings will consist of modular four- and six-plexes that will be available to people with incomes of 30% or lower than Area Median Income (AMI), specifically families with children. The new units will be a combination of two-bedroom and three-bedroom configurations. Residents will pay no more than 30% of their income on rent. This is exciting news, but I do have some reservations.
Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s new $16.7 billion budget proposal is facing across-the-board resistance, especially when it comes to an expected property tax increase. “I’m not going to vote against my constituents,” progressive 20th Ward Ald. Jeanette Taylor told WBEZ. “The median income in my ward is $25,000. I’m not going to vote to raise property taxes. We had an opportunity to do something right and again it’s crumbs and cakes.”
As they witness rapidly escalating costs for building, buying, and maintaining homes, the vast majority of North Carolinians clearly want their leaders to do something about affordable housing. What that something ought to be, however, remains far from clear. In a recent Elon University survey, for example, 66% of respondents...
When: Lancaster City Council meeting, Oct. 26. What happened: City Council unanimously voted to authorize appropriation of $5 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds for affordable housing projects. In addition, council unanimously approved a resolution allowing the $1 million purchase of the 838 Marietta Ave. parking lot to develop the property into multiple affordable housing units. The city intends to enter into an agreement with HDC MidAtlantic, a local nonprofit, to take title to the property and develop it. The nonprofit would eventually become the owner and manager of the property. The city is acquiring the 1-acre lot from real estate developer Gary Neff.
As the general election nears, candidates for Spokane City Council and their supporters are trading barbs and making claims. Here's a look into some of the accusations and arguments made in the two contested City Council races — Mike Lish against Zack Zappone in District 3,
A special program makes million-dollar homes more affordable for income-eligible homebuyers. How is it that in a market full of million-dollar homes, a first-time homebuyer has an opportunity to purchase newly constructed homes in the mid-$500,000 and low $600,000 ranges? The answer: affordable housing. What is affordable housing?. Affordable housing...
Coeur d’Alene City Councilwoman Kiki Miller said she has needed experience to help the city with housing and growth demands. Her opponent in her re-election bid, Elaine Price, said she’ll be a voice for the middle class. While Price has never held a political office, she ran unsuccessfully for City...
Feature Photo: Aerial view of the proposed site for the mixed use development in East Austin. Image: Central Austin Management Group/VBX Garphic. Austin (Travis County) — A developer’s zoning request on a 15.7-acre East Austin mixed-use commercial project has been held up over negotiations on an affordable housing component. The...
The Los Angeles City Council voted unanimously Wednesday to explore ways to prioritize 100% affordable housing developments in neighborhoods with greater access to parks, public transit, schools, grocery stores and health facilities. The Los Angeles Department of City Planning and Housing Department recently reported to the council that 14% of...
PLEASANTON — Affordable housing remains a top concern for residents, according to the city’s recent community survey. The results were presented during the council’s regular meeting on Oct. 19. Over the past 25 years, the city has routinely surveyed residents on a multitude of municipal services, including public safety, water,...
If you drive around the city of Allentown, you may notice a distinct lack of ‘for sale’ or ‘for rent’ signs. For a city that has spent several million dollars on revitalization, they are now facing a new problem–there isn’t enough housing for the number of people who want to live here. More importantly, there isn’t enough affordable housing.
My name is David Baldinger Jr. I am a candidate for District 1 City Council in Steamboat Springs. Steamboat Springs is my hometown. I am a lifelong Steamboat citizen and a graduate of Steamboat Springs High School and Dartmouth College. I have a positive vision for Steamboat and am excited...
