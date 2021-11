After last year's halt on Halloween due to the COVID-19 pandemic, sweet relief is coming for those who celebrate the spookiest day of the year. "This year, we're looking toward a Halloween that hopefully brings back some of the activities that kids really enjoy this time of year," says Dr. Nipunie Rajapakse, a pediatric infectious diseases physician with Mayo Clinic Children's Center. "That includes some activities like trick-or-treating. I think one of the big things that we've learned about how the COVID-19 virus is spread is that it really doesn't spread well outdoors. And trick-or-treating is an activity that happens outdoors. We think that with some precautions, we can trick or treat safely this Halloween."

