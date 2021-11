It’s not unusual to see an off-road trailer designed to go anywhere, but rarely is there one that can also charge your electric vehicle. Meet the Polydrops P17X Explorer. This sleek trailer boasts a 12-kWh setup that includes 130-watt solar panels, or in other words, enough power for six days of off-the-grid living or to get your EV to the next charging station. Read more for a video, additional pictures and information.

CARS ・ 11 HOURS AGO