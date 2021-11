Yelp recently released its list of the 20 most haunted places in Texas, and an El Paso restaurant is one of the Lone Star State’s top 10 spookiest. If you’ve ever looked to your right while driving west on I-10 just past Concordia Cemetery you no doubt noticed a building with the 18-wheeler facade and the huge grizzled looking mobster's face staring back at you. That building is home to Monteleone's Ristorante, known as much by for its authentic Italian food and Chicago gangster theme as it is for its reputation as one of El Paso’s most haunted.

