Chris Tabor Takes Over at Halas Hall

Matt Nagy won't be around the Bears for practice this week and it has nothing to do with his coaching or the team's struggles.

Nagy has tested positive for COVID-19 and will be operating remotely while the team prepares for Sunday's home game with the San Francisco 49ers.

Nagy said during the offseason he had been vaccinated.

The situation occurs as the team has gone through number of recent cases of players or coaches testing positive or going into the NFL COVID-19 protocol.

Receivers coach Mike Furrey missed the last two games in the protocol.

On Sunday, both tackle Elijah Wilkinson and linebacker Caleb Johnson went on reserve/COVID-19 hours before the 38-3 loss to Tampa Bay. Tight end Jimmy Graham went on the list on Friday, and earlier in the week edge rusher Robert Quinn joined running back Damien Williams on the list. Williams has since been removed from it.

Nagy was away from the team in the offseason during rookie minicamp due to COVID-19 protocol, as well. The team brought a iPad on the field and let him observe practice up close that way.

This week special teams coordinator Chris Tabor will be in charge for team meetings and not offensive coordinator Bill Lazor or defensive coordinator Sean Desai.

"That again is what we did in OTAS," Nagy said to media via Zoom on Monday. "That will allow Bill and Sean to stay focused with their sides."

Nagy said this is a plan devised in 2020 when the COVID-19 epidemic first became a problem.

"This is something that for us, it’s a reminder for all of us to be extremely cautious and to understand where we’re at," Nagy said. "We’ve seen it with other teams in the league and society in general, so we’re working through that.

"In OTAs, we kind of went through this before where I was out. I know our group of coaches and players are extremely resilient. For us moving forward, we’re going to have a good plan in place–all different plans put in place."

There are still some Bears who have not been vaccinated, but the team does not release this information.

Whether Nagy can coach Sunday against San Francisco is uncertain and depends on whether he is able to test negative.

As a result of this situation and the recent rash of positive tests, the Bears are now in the enhanced mitigation protocol, according to NFL Network.

As a result of the positive COVID-19 tests, the Bears have closed Halas Hall to the media for Tuesday and will hold their player interviews over Zoom, with the rest of their schedule still to be determined.

This means a situation much like last year in which they need extra precautions at Halas Hall, like mask wearing at the facility and daily testing for players and staff regardless of whether they have had the vaccine.

