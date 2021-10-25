What Is The Tallest Building in Bangor?

With the recent news that construction is underway on what will be Portland's -- and Maine's -- tallest building, we decided to take a look at the tallest buildings right here in good old Bangor. With some assistance from...
Did you start your Maine business before the pandemic? During the pandemic? Are you an underrepresented entrepreneur? All of these things and more could get you some funds for economic recovery. The Maine Department of Economic and Community Development focuses on enhancing and sustaining Maine's economic present and future. And,...
You may have noticed this circle of stones on Route 15 in Orrington, but do you know what it is? Or rather, what it used to be? We can tell you!. It's called the Orrington Pound and is made entirely of stone, with a rusty but solid iron gate. When the town was first incorporated in 1788, it was all developed as farmland, and those crops were invaluable. The last thing a farmer wanted was for a wayward cow or horse to be tromping through the vegetables!
There are all sorts of ways to predict winter weather in Maine. When I was a kid, my grandparents were full of all those old-school weather sayings. For instance, my grandmother, sitting in her chair at camp, would often look across the lake on foggy mornings and say, "fog on the hill, water for the mill.... fog in the hollow, fair day to follow." And tons of other things just like that.
Hot off of a successful Halloween, the residents of the Fairmount Park area in Bangor are shifting gears to what's become a new tradition in the area: The Fairmount Neighborhood Holiday Light Fight. Light Fight organizer and Fairmount Park resident, Emilie Adams Bronson Blair, says the original idea for the...
It sounds so simple, I'm surprised there aren't more of them. Certainly, more than once in our lifetime, we've learned a bit about food pantries. They're integral parts of many communities. The concept is simple enough... families in need can go to a food pantry, and get hooked up with some staples to keep their family going. But heat is a huge problem for a lot of Maine families.
As of Tuesday, November 2, the protocol for visitors accompanying patients to the Emergency Department at Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center, will be changing. According to representatives at Northern Light, visitors will no longer be able to accompany patients into the waiting area while they are being processed through to be admitted. Instead, visitors will be called in after, once patients have been admitted and are in an actual room.
Some town names just make sense. For real, Maine has some towns with straight-up odd names. Like Meddybemps. But would you ever look at it and wonder if you could say it right? I have a friend with 4 letters in his last name, and people have butchered how to say it his whole life. Meddybemps has ten very easy-to-understand letters. Go figure.
Last week, the town of Orono announced the beginning of a long-awaited utility for the university town and its island-based neighbor and shared what expansion of this service will look like in 2022. In a Facebook Post from Thursday, October 28, the Town of Orono released information about an 'ultra-high-speed...
Now, this is REALLY nice. If you demand the very best and would like to live within Maine's largest city, then this apartment is just for you!. Located within Hobson's Landing at 383 Commercial Street in Portland, this corner unit apartment with its floor-to-ceiling windows will not only let the sunshine in but also give you a fabulous view of a working waterfront and the Casco Bay Bridge. Then when it comes time to leave your new home, you'll be footsteps away from the Old Port, the shops, the restaurants, the Cross Insurance Arena, parks, and all the sights and sounds that the city has to offer.
The Bucksport Fire Department was wicked busy Halloween morning, thanks to some wild wind and water. A large section of road on Route 1, near the MacDonald's, had to be shut down due to some pretty severe flooding Sunday morning, right around 6:45 AM. According to the Bucksport Fire Department...
First and foremost, I have absolutely zero problems with hunting. It's as old a Maine tradition as baked beans on Saturday nights. So I think it's great that families take advantage of Maine's abundance of game to help sustain their families, as well as enjoy time in the great outdoors. And that brings me to my next point....
One of Bangor's greatest showcases of technology of yesteryear is putting on a food drive right now to kick start the giving season. The Cole Land Transportation Museum has teamed up with the Maine Veterans Project to collect nonperishable food items to give to area food cupboards in an effort to help feed those in need. With your donation, the museum is offering a discounted ticket to walk around this incredible museum and learn about historic vehicles.
I remember when the lockdown first came about, there was a lot of speculation that there might be a baby boom. You know... all sorts of people locked up at home with nothing to do, alcohol delivery had just become a thing, and one might assume it was the perfect storm to cause a flood of little babies.
The electric bill is going up for Versant Power customers beginning next month. Versant Power is raising their rates in November. According to a press release from the power company, "A 17.5% distribution rate change will take effect on Nov. 1, resulting in a monthly increase of approximately $5.50 for a typical residential customer using 500 kwh of electricity." Versant says the rate increase is needed to improve reliable service to northern and eastern Maine.
Not that most of us are in any hurry at all to break out the snowblower. We know what eventually awaits us around the corner. We've all seen and experienced it before. Those messy and very dangerous commutes, back-breaking shoveling first thing in the morning, and those high heating bills that most of us experience. Yes, Old Man Winter is out there, he's lurking and smiling down upon us with high anticipation to "unleash" his fury over the Pine Tree State, once again.
Downtown Bangor's 'First Friday' event for November is going to be a great start to get started on your holiday gift list. In recent months, Downtown Bangor has started doing 'First Fridays', an event for the first Friday of every month that offers lots of attractions for people to come down, eat, drink, shop and enjoy.
Lithium is going to be more and more important in the future. Maine is sitting on quite possible the largest single lithium deposit anywhere. Right in the town of Newry, near Plumbago Mountain. When I say large...literally $1.5 billion worth of it in the ground. Some of the individual crystals are over 35 feet long, and have been brought to the surface over millions of years.
With the high winds for a couple of days earlier this week, here is hoping that any leaves on your lawn blew over to your neighbor’s lawn. High hopes, right? Here we go. Get your rake ready. The Bangor Public Works Department will begin the annual leaf collection project on...
Something good has actually come out of this nasty COVID-19 pandemic. Hey, you just have to love a frog. Anything that eats things like black flies and mosquitoes has got to be good in anyone's book. And what could be more pleasant in the early evening hours than the chirp of a tree frog? Not much else.
Longtime Orono Police Chief Josh Ewing announced recently he will be leaving the Orono Police Department after 22 years. The vacancy of his post, along with a few openings in the Orono Fire Department inspired town officials to take a look to see if there was another way to reorganize both the police and fire departments and turn them into one?
