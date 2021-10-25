Sudan's military detains prime minister, cabinet members in apparent coup

Seven senior US military officers who last week sentenced a Guantanamo Bay detainee to 26 years in prison issued an appeal for clemency in his case, calling his torture by the CIA a "stain" on America in a letter published on Sunday. In the first-ever public account of torture by someone detained in the wake of the September 11 attacks, Pakistani national Majid Khan told the sentencing jury how he was raped, beaten and waterboarded by CIA interrogators. Khan was sentenced at the US naval base in Cuba on October 29, after pleading guilty to helping in Al-Qaeda plots in 2002. But in a handwritten letter first published by The New York Times, seven of the officers on the eight-member sentencing jury denounced his treatment as "a stain on the moral fiber of America." The letter was confirmed to AFP as authentic by the military commissions at Guantanamo Bay.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 17 HOURS AGO