Sudan's military detains prime minister, cabinet members in apparent coup
By Max Bearak The Washington Post
Keene Sentinel
7 days ago
NAIROBI — The detention by Sudan’s military of the country’s prime minister and a large number of his cabinet and party members early Monday morning plunged the country’s fragile democratic transition into disarray. Just days earlier, the capital of Khartoum was swept by the biggest pro-democracy street protests since...
The U.N. secretary general urged Sudan s generals on Sunday to reverse their takeover of the country, a day after tens of thousands of people took to the streets in the largest pro-democracy protest since last week's coup.Antonio Guterres said the generals should “take heed” of Saturday’s protests. “Time to go back to the legitimate constitutional arrangements,” he said in a tweet.He was referring to a power-sharing deal that established joint military-civilian rule following the ouster of longtime autocrat Omar al-Bashir and his Islamist government in April 2019.Guterres expressed concern about violence against protesters on Saturday, calling for perpetrators...
Oct. 30 (UPI) -- Sudan saw a wave of protests across the country Saturday against the military government that seized power earlier this week. Thousands of demonstrators filled the streets in the capital city Khartoum and elsewhere insisting that Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok be returned to power after being ousted by the military.
Thousands of Sudanese have taken to the streets, where whistles and drums accompany chants of “revolution, revolution” in protest of Monday's coup, which threatens to derail the country’s fitful transition to democracy.
The U.N. special envoy for Sudan met with the powerful leader of a Sudanese paramilitary force, urging him to allow peaceful protests Saturday and avoid confrontation in the wake of a military coup earlier this week.Pro-democracy activist groups have called for “million-person” marches across the country Saturday to press demands for re-instating a deposed transitional government and releasing senior political figures from detention. The takeover threatens to derail Sudan's fragile Western-backed transition to democracy which got under way two years ago, after the ouster of long-time autocrat Omar al-Bashir The U.N. envoy, Volker Perthes, met late Friday with Gen....
KHARTOUM, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Hours before Sudan's army seized power and dissolved its government, a senior U.S. envoy warned the country's top general not to take any steps against the civilian administration that was overseeing a democratic transition, diplomats said. Jeffrey Feltman, President Joe Biden's special envoy for the...
Ethiopia's prime minister has called on citizens to redouble their efforts to combat the rival Tigray forces who claim to have seized key cities on a major highway leading to the capital A move on the capital of Addis Ababa is a new phase in the war that has killed thousands of people since fighting broke out a year ago between Ethiopian and allied forces and Tigray ones who had long dominated the national government
Ethiopian forces and Tigrayan rebels fought a pitched battle for control of Kombolcha on Monday, terrified residents reported, after the rebels claimed to have taken over a second town in two days. Residents in Kemissie told AFP on Monday evening that the town appeared to be in government control, but reported sporadic gunfire and that people were evacuating the town.
Chinese-supported border security bases in Tajikistan are just one part of a changing geopolitical environment across the region. Joseph Trevithick View Joseph Trevithick's Articles. Tajikistan's parliament had approved a plan to establish a new border security base with Chinese funding. This news comes amid other reports that Tajik authorities have...
The first images of the much anticipated two-seat Chengdu J-20 have emerged in various news reports, a development which for the first time shines a light on new dimensions of Chinese fifth-generation stealth fighter modernization. These reports show images of the new aircraft, long rumored to be in development by...
President Xi Jinping declared in July that those who get in the way of China’s ascent will have their “heads bashed bloody against a Great Wall of steel.” The People’s Liberation Army Navy is churning out ships at a rate not seen since World War II, as Beijing issues threats against Taiwan and other neighbors. Top Pentagon officials have warned that China could start a military conflict in the Taiwan Strait or other geopolitical hot spots sometime this decade.
Seven senior US military officers who last week sentenced a Guantanamo Bay detainee to 26 years in prison issued an appeal for clemency in his case, calling his torture by the CIA a "stain" on America in a letter published on Sunday.
In the first-ever public account of torture by someone detained in the wake of the September 11 attacks, Pakistani national Majid Khan told the sentencing jury how he was raped, beaten and waterboarded by CIA interrogators.
Khan was sentenced at the US naval base in Cuba on October 29, after pleading guilty to helping in Al-Qaeda plots in 2002.
But in a handwritten letter first published by The New York Times, seven of the officers on the eight-member sentencing jury denounced his treatment as "a stain on the moral fiber of America." The letter was confirmed to AFP as authentic by the military commissions at Guantanamo Bay.
Lawyers for Aung San Suu Kyi on Monday cross-examined security forces who detained the Nobel laureate during February's coup and who allegedly found her in possession of illicit walkie talkies, a source said. Four soldiers and a policeman were cross-examined during the latest hearing in Suu Kyi's trial for illegally importing and possessing walkie talkies, said a source with knowledge of the matter.
Japan’s ruling conservative nationalist Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) will remain comfortably in power under its new prime minister Fumio Kishida, after the weekend’s national election.
This comes after a historically short 12-day campaign.
According to projections by public broadcaster NHK, the LDP will still keep a majority in the 465-seat house of representatives (or Diet). It looks like losing 15 seats to 261, supported by 32 seats held by its coalition partner Komeito, which gained three seats.
The main opposition, the centrist Constitutional Democratic Party, lost 13 seats, to end up with 96. Other smaller opposition parties only shifted slightly, with...
Moscow [Russia], October 30 (ANI/Sputnik): Allies of the United States in Europe and in the Pacific region are trying to prevent US President Joe Biden from adopting the principle of "no first use" of nuclear weapons, which can allegedly add more courage to Russia, the Financial Times reported on Saturday, citing sources.
Ousted Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi testified in court for a second time Monday, addressing charges that she violated coronavirus pandemic restrictions during the 2020 election campaign.A person with knowledge of the proceedings said she denied breaking the restrictions when she waved to a campaign convoy for her National League for Democracy party in front of her house in Naypyitaw, the capital.She was questioned both by her lawyers and by prosecutors after giving her account, said the source, who could provide no additional details and spoke on condition of anonymity for fear of angering the authorities by providing...
Comments / 0