Manchin not supportive of Medicare vouchers, paid family leave components of spending bill

MSNBC
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNBC News Capitol Hill correspondent Leigh Ann Caldwell...

www.msnbc.com

The Guardian

Joe Manchin single-handedly denied US families paid leave. That’s just cruel

Americans will remain some of the last people on the planet to have no right to paid leave when they have children, and for that, you can thank Joe Manchin. Manchin, the Democratic senator from West Virginia, tanked the paid leave portion of an increasingly narrow domestic policy package. Manchin had already gotten Democrats to make what was once a sweeping and ambitious bill smaller and less effectual. Even though the Democrats control the House, the Senate and the White House, and are not expected to maintain control of Congress after this year’s midterm elections, they still can’t get it together to deliver what the American people put them in office to do. And that’s because of Manchin, as well as his fellow centrist holdout, Kyrsten Sinema.
CONGRESS & COURTS
romper.com

Paid Family Leave Is Out, But There Are Still Some Wins For Parents In Biden’s Spending Bill

On Thursday, President Biden unveiled framework for his “Build Back Better” bill — a $1.75 trillion spending bill focused on social spending and climate initiatives. Pared down considerably from its original $3.5 trillion price tag — concessions to moderate Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Sen. Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona — certain provisions, earlier seen as key elements of the plan, have been scrapped including paid family leave and free community college. So what’s still in Biden’s spending bill for families? The administration has described it as “transformative,” focusing on education, child care, healthcare, and climate initiatives.
EDUCATION
mediaite.com

Kirsten Gillibrand Hounds Joe Manchin on Senate Floor Over Paid Family Leave: ‘I Just Want It in This Bill!’

Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY) took another run at Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) on the Senate floor on Thursday over his opposition to paid family leave, which he succeeded in getting removed from the Democrats’ reconciliation bill. Initially, many Democrats were hoping for 12 weeks of leave, but it was eventually pared to four. Now it’s out of the bill entirely.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Medicare#Paid Family Leave#Vouchers#Spending Bill#Nbc News#Capitol Hill#The White House
hngn.com

Joe Manchin Blocks Universal Paid Leave After Democrats Failed To Convince Him To Support the Build Back Better Spending and Tax Bill

Joe Manchin recently forced Democrats to drop their paid leave proposal as part of Joe Biden's Build Back Better program because he disapproved of it. After weeks of negotiations, Senate Democrats failed to get Manchin's approval to provide sick Americans and those taking care of their ailing relatives' financial benefit.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Week

Report: Democrats will likely cut paid family and medical leave from bill

Democrats are expected to drop paid family and medical leave from their social safety net bill, several people familiar with the matter told NBC News. The party needs all senators on board to pass the bill, and centrist Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) has objected to guaranteed paid leave. Many Democratic lawmakers considered this a top priority, and Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.) said on Wednesday that "until the bill is printed, I will continue working to include paid leave in the Build Back Better plan."
CONGRESS & COURTS
abc17news.com

Paid family leave falls out of Biden’s bill as tempers rise

WASHINGTON (AP) — Top Democrats say a deal is within reach on President Joe Biden’s big domestic bill. But tempers have flared as a paid family leave proposal fell out and a billionaires tax plan ended up scrapped, largely to satisfy one pivotal senator. Biden is heading to Capitol Hill on Thursday to urge Democrats to wrap up talks and bring the social services and climate change bills at the center of his domestic initiative “over the finish line.” Biden wants an agreement before he departs later Thursday for global summits overseas. Democrats are eyeing a surtax on those with more than $10 million in income to help pay for the plan.
INCOME TAX
The Guardian

Joe Manchin: who gave you authority to decide the fate of the planet?

Late in the evening on Friday 15 October an alert appeared on my phone that seemed at last to portend the end of the world. Two weeks before the UN climate summit in Glasgow – a make-or-break moment for American leadership and international ambition – Senator Joe Manchin had decided to gut our country’s best, and perhaps last, attempt to save itself. With three decades left to decarbonize the global economy, and a window of Democratic control unlikely to recur for years, Manchin’s benefactors in the coal and gas industry had managed to snatch defeat from the jaws of victory, killing the Clean Electricity Performance Program that would finally have brought their lucrative global arson spree under control.
CONGRESS & COURTS
New York Post

Kamala Harris gets COVID booster shot on the fake White House set

Vice President Kamala Harris rolled up her sleeve for a third COVID-19 shot Saturday. Harris took a seat on the faux White House set that has earned mockery this month to receive her booster jab from a member of the White House Medical Unit. “Let’s get vaccinated and we will...
POTUS
cbslocal.com

Fourth Stimulus Check: Will You See Another Relief Payment?

) — The pandemic goes on, long after COVID first shut down the economy last year. The Delta variant is still causing positive cases, albeit at a reduced rate, and President Biden has more strongly pushed to encourage vaccines. The broad economy has surpassed where it was in early 2020. Still, shortages and inflation persist, and some people haven’t caught up. Unemployment exceeds pre-pandemic levels, even with jobs widely available in certain sectors. The federal unemployment bonus ended in early September, but millions of people remain short of food and behind on bills. A fourth stimulus check would help. A few places, including California, have recognized the need for more help and provided additional payments. But will the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) be sending out another stimulus check in 2021?
BUSINESS
Washington Post

Former president Donald Trump’s response to the findings of The Post’s Jan. 6 investigation

On Oct. 31, The Washington Post published a three-part investigation that found that law enforcement officials failed to heed mounting red flags that there would be violence when Congress formalized the electoral college vote on Jan. 6. The project documented the consequences of President Donald Trump’s inaction during the Capitol siege and examined how his false claims of election fraud helped incite the attack and, in the ensuing months, fostered a deep distrust of the voting process across the country.
POTUS

