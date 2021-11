After a 3-1 start to the season, the Cleveland Browns have now dropped to the .500 mark following their lowly 15-10 home loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 8. For the most part, defensive end Myles Garrett and the Browns defense did what they could to help keep the team in the game. The unit held the Ben Roethlisberger-led Steelers offense to a mere four third-down conversions recorded. More so, the Steelers scored touchdowns on only two of their four red zone drives.

