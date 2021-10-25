CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marin County, CA

North Bay doused by atmospheric river, nearly 17 inches drench Mt. Tam

By Greg Wong, Jeffrey Schaub
KCBS News Radio
KCBS News Radio
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xYipj_0cc6CGCS00

The North Bay was arguably crushed hardest by the weekend’s record-setting storm – with water levels swelling the highest at Marin County’s iconic peak.

Mt. Tamalpais recorded 16.55 inches of rain over a 48 hour span last weekend, by far the most severe amount of rainfall at any Bay Area location, according to National Weather Service data from areas where precipitation has stopped.

St. Helena finished second at 10.92 inches, while other astonishing North Bay totals included Cazadero at 8.38 inches, Napa 5.46 inches, Petaluma 5.52 inches, and Novato 5.27 inches.

As a result of the atmospheric river storm, the region suffered massive flooding and power outages across Marin, Napa and Sonoma Counties.

In one instance, 95 homes and apartments in Santa Rosa’s Bennett Valley community flooded after the Matanzas creek overflowed, forcing residents to flee. Firefighters used large wildland firetrucks to rescue evacuees.

While the Russian River is not expected to flood, water levels are forecasted to rise up to 25 feet by Monday afternoon, which even long-time residents have not seen before .

In addition, 20,700 North Bay customers lost power, the second most of any Bay Area region behind the Peninsula.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sonoma, CA
Santa Rosa, CA
Government
Marin County, CA
Government
City
Petaluma, CA
County
Marin County, CA
City
Napa, CA
City
San Anselmo, CA
City
Santa Rosa, CA
Local
California Government
City
Novato, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Atmospheric River#North Bay#Structure Fires#Wildland Fire#Extreme Weather#National Weather Service#St Helena#Abcliz
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
NWS
KCBS News Radio

KCBS News Radio

San Francisco, CA
6K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from the Bay Area.

 https://www.audacy.com/kcbsradio

Comments / 0

Community Policy